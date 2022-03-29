Southern Oregon-based country band Fogline is set to perform at General Duffy’s Published 3:15 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The Medford-based country-rock band Fogline is set to perform at General Duffy’s Watering Hole in Redmond at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dustin Clark, lead vocalist of the band, formed Fogline in 2015. Since its introduction to the live music venues of Southern Oregon, the band has been primarily focused on playing live music and entertaining the masses.

But as the band grew in popularity and evolved, the members shifted focus to producing their own music.

“We’ve naturally taken to songwriting like a bird dog takes to fetching the quarry,” Clark said. “Showcasing our technical chops and sharing our influences and experiences in the rural communities and backwoods of the Rogue Valley, our compositions are honest and from the heart.”

With a few years under their belts, the guys of Fogline have made an impressive stamp in Southern Oregon. Fogline won Battle of the Bands 2016 at Josephine County Fair in Grants Pass, as well as Southern Oregon’s Best of the Best Southern Oregon Band in 2017.

Their drive, original music, and ability to connect with their fans has landed them among the premier country bands the Rogue Valley has to offer.

“It is our relationships with the fans and communities that drive us … they are in our songs, they inspire us,” said Clark.

Fogline has a long list of upcoming shows throughout Oregon and beyond,including in Terrebonne Prineville and Redmond.

The band members, including lead vocalist Dustin Clark, lead guitarist Sam Kovic, bass guitarist Brian Moore and drummer Justen Neilsen, have been busy writing and producing songs that are inspired by their unique experiences living in rural Southern Oregon.

“Being a part of Fogline allows me to share my passions, write and sing about them on the platform our music creates,” Clark said.

Fogline is finishing a 10-song album. These songs and album are scheduled to be released by midyear.