Author, comic, poet talks and workshops this week in Central Oregon Published 11:33 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Immerse in the literary and natural worlds this week with author events and discussions.

Learn how to integrate current issues into your writing, explore the nature of Bend and hear about the inner workings of the comic industry.

“Nature of Bend” by LeeAnn Kriegh

Local writer and nature lover LeeAnn Kriegh will discuss the second edition of her approachable, easy-to-use field guide to the plants and animals of Central Oregon. “Nature of Bend” features more than 350 plants and animals, includes a dozen scavenger hunts across Central Oregon and detailed descriptions of where to look for every species on trails and in local parks. Listings include common and scientific names along with key details, like size, bloom time and months seen, and full-color photographs.

Kriegh was raised on the west side of the Cascades and has written for The Oregonian. After 15 years on Sauvie Island, she now lives in Bend.

Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

“50 Hikes — Central Oregon” by William Sullivan

William Sullivan, area trail master and author of 24 books, will present his slideshow of wildflower hikes in the Central Oregon area again this week; this time at Paulina Springs Books in Sisters. Along with the wildflower hikes, Sullivan will discuss his guide book, “50 Hikes: Central Oregon,” which explores what to see and do around Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Sunriver.

Sullivan is a fifth-generation Oregonian. He received an English degree from Cornell University and studied linguistics at Germany’s Heidelberg University. He earned a masters of arts degree in German literature from the University of Oregon.

Saturday 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

An Evening with Comic Book Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick

Best known for her work on Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” and DC Comics’ “Wonder Woman Historia,” Kelly Sue DeConnick will discuss her career in comics, film, television and theater. She will also share insights in storytelling, the creative process and the transformative power of finding one’s voice. The discussion will also explore how comics can serve as a platform for activism and artistic expression.

Monday 5-6 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; beav.es or 541-322-3100.

Incorporating Real-World Issues into Fiction

This interactive presentation focuses on integrating real-world social, political and environmental issues into your fiction. Kim Johnson, author of “This Is My America,” will talk about methods for researching current and historical topics and weaving them into a storyline. She will also discuss how to balance fact and fiction and offer tips and strategies for refine your writing.

Johnson holds a masters of fine arts degree from Oregon State University-Cascades and lives in the Washington D.C. area.

Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Reading and Discussion with Author Lori Hellis

Lori Hellis, a retired family and criminal attorney and journalist, will discuss her focus on writing about crime and bringing clarity and insight to stories that have made national headlines. Her most recent book is “Children of Darkness and Light: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, a Story of Murderous Faith.” She is also the author of “The No-nonsense Guide to Divorce.”

Hellis received a master of fine arts degree in writing from OSU-Cascades in 2017.

Tuesday 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Reading and Discussion with Poet Stacy Gnall

Stacy Gnall will discuss her poetry collections “Dogged,” winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry from the University of Massachusetts Press, and “Heart First into the Forest.” Her work has appeared in journals, most recently in the Bennington Review and New American Writing. Gnall is also the founder of Wordstruck, an online creative writing collective for children and teens.

Gnall holds a Ph.D. in creative writing and literature from the University of Southern California. She is also a graduate of the University of Alabama’s masters of fine arts program in creative writing and Sarah Lawrence College. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, she is currently poet-in-residence at the University of Detroit Mercy.

Wednesday 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

