UPDATE: Bend Parkway crash injures Bend woman, causes closure

Published 9:43 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Morgan Owen

One woman was seriously injured during a crash Wednesday morning on the Bend Parkway after a driver veered into oncoming traffic while having a medical event.

The 21-year-old Bend woman, whose name has not yet been released, was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 97 when her black Chevrolet Silverado was struck head-on by a Toyota Sienna. The woman was partially ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were transported to St. Charles Bend by Bend Fire & Rescue.

Bryan Patrick McMahon, a 61-year-old Bend man and the driver of the Toyota Sienna, was cited for careless driving.

The parkway was closed except for one southbound lane for approximately three hours.

 

