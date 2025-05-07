Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for May 8-14 Published 11:26 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Thursday 5/8

Open Studio: Presenters for this event include Josh Anderson, Karen Edmonds and Ben Erlandson; 4-6 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte to Host ’50s Sock Hop: Community members are invited to join for a lively ’50s Sock Hop collecting donations for Ronald McDonald House; 2-4 p.m.; free; Touchmark at Pilot Butte, 1125 NE Watt Way, Bend; 541-330-6000.

Wine & Paint Night: Paint and sip with Chalked Creative; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $48, gratuity not included; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Friday 5/9

Clay Workshop with La Luce Studio — Platters for Mothers Day: Create handmade platters with flowers and glaze, includes materials, treats and a dried lavender bouquet; 5:30-8 p.m.; $150; Tumalo Lavender, 19825 Connarn Road, Bend; tumalolavender.com or 541-383-2441.

The Gilded Garden Event: A spring soirée of fresh florals, gemstones and curated wines; 6-8 p.m.; $100; Nashelle Jewelry, 137 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; nashelle.com or 541-668-3088.

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: Enjoy “Marry Poppins Returns” (2018), no tickets necessary; 6-8 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-317-0700.

Saturday 5/10

Invisible Thread House Show: An evening of music, poetry, art, and community ft. The Chiral Poet; 6-8 p.m.; $10-$25 sliding scale, BYOB; Pine Hallow House, 18873 Tuscasora Lane, Bend; invisiblethreadevents.com.

La Bon Burlesque Presents — It’s Britney B!tch: Celebrating with a Britney Spears tribute show; 7-9 p.m.; $25 online, $35 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; craftoregon.com.

Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston — Never Say “Whoa” in a Horse Race: The award-winning poet, author, columnist and Oregon Poet Laureate presents a reflection on her writing life in Oregon’s high desert and her advocacy for the literary arts; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Sunday 5/11

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use tools to practice what you learned; 1-4 p.m.; $30, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Wednesday 5/14

Art with a Splash of Science — Dinosaurs and Fossils: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

How to Write, Publish and Market Your Children’s Book: Get practical know-how and inspiration to successfully write kids’ literature; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Reading and Discussion with Poet Stacy Gnall, Distinguished Writer: The author of the award-winning poetry collection, “Dogged,” has appeared in the Bennington Review and New American Writing; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 5/8

Anything Goes — A Musical Full of Laughs: A tap-dancing, laugh-packed musical adventure with 60+ students, live orchestra and cruise ship shenanigans; 7 p.m.; $10 students/seniors, $15 adults; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sites.google.com or 541-355-5177.

The Foreigner: At a rural fishing lodge, Charlie, a shy British visitor, claims to not understand English. The guests, emboldened to speak freely, quickly begin to reveal their deepest secrets to him.; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30, VIP/front row seating $35; Unity Spiritual Community, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Friday 5/9

The Foreigner: At a rural fishing lodge, Charlie, a shy British visitor, claims to not understand English. The guests, emboldened to speak freely, quickly begin to reveal their deepest secrets to him.; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30, VIP/front row seating $35; Unity Spiritual Community, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Grease: Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through; 7:30 p.m.; $55, $51 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Tiny Beautiful Things: This talk is an exploration of resilience based on Cheryl Strayed’s story as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar”; 7 p.m.; $20 online; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.

Saturday 5/10

Anything Goes — A Musical Full of Laughs: A tap-dancing, laugh-packed musical adventure with 60+ students, live orchestra and cruise ship shenanigans; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $10 students/seniors, $15 adults; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sites.google.com or 541-355-5177.

The Foreigner: At a rural fishing lodge, Charlie, a shy British visitor, claims to not understand English. The guests, emboldened to speak freely, quickly begin to reveal their deepest secrets to him.; 2-4 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $30, VIP/front row seating $35; Unity Spiritual Community, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Grease: Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through; 7:30 p.m.; $55, $51 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Tiny Beautiful Things: This talk is an exploration of resilience based on Cheryl Strayed’s story as the beloved anonymous advice columnist for “Dear Sugar”; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $20 online; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio.

Sunday 5/11

Grease: Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through; 2 p.m.; $55, $51 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Ladies Only Dance Night: Come dance with music and lights; 6 p.m.; $5 cover payable at the door unless you buy a drink; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; sistersdepot.com or 541-904-4660.

Tuesday 5/13

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 5/14

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: Join for Argentine tango every Wednesday for a Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a práctica, from 7:15 to 9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Friday 5/9

Comedy Night: Watch local comedians perform, happy hour starting at 6 p.m.; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Hosmer Bar in the Waypoint Hotel, 1415 NE Third St., Bend; hosmerbar.com.

Saturday 5/10

Comedy Night: Watch local comedians perform; 8-9:30 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; bit.ly/Craft8.

Monday 5/12

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Wednesday 5/14

Wednesday Comedy Night: Local comedians will perform; 7:30-9 p.m.; $5 online, $10 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Books

Thursday 5/8

“Nature of Bend” by LeeAnn Kriegh: The local writer will discuss her approachable, easy-to-use field guide to the plants and animals of Central Oregon; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5 or book purchase; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Neurodiversity Affirming Schools — Book Club: Neurodiversity Affirming Schools book club; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road, Bend; interconnecteddiversity.org.

Saturday 5/10

“50 Hikes — Central Oregon” by William Sullivan: The author of 24 books and countless articles about Oregon will discuss his new book, along with 50 hiking trails, discover brewpubs, wildflowers, parks, dog walks, caves and more; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston — Never Say “Whoa” in a Horse Race: The award-winning poet, author, columnist and Oregon Poet Laureate presents a reflection on her writing life in Oregon’s high desert and her advocacy for the literary arts; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Monday 5/12

An Evening with Award-Winning Comic Book Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick: Kelly Sue DeConnick is best known for her work on Marvel’s “Captain Marvel” and DC Comics’ “Wonder Woman Historia”; 5-6 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; beav.es or 541-322-3100.

Tuesday 5/13

Incorporating Real-World Issues into Fiction: Learn to integrate real-world issues into compelling fiction with Kim Johnson; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Reading and Discussion with Author Lori Hellis: A retired criminal attorney, Hellis brings insight to crimes in the national headlines, her recent book is “Children of Darkness and Light: Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, a Story of Murderous Faith”; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Wednesday 5/14

How to Write, Publish and Market Your Children’s Book: Get practical know-how and inspiration to successfully write kids’ literature; 6-7:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Partners & Pages Community Book Club: The first book will be “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margo” by Marianne Cronin; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Reading and Discussion with Poet Stacy Gnall, Distinguished Writer: The author of the award-winning poetry collection, “Dogged,” has appeared in the Bennington Review and New American Writing; 6-8 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Sports & Outdoors

Thursday 5/8

Jungle Run: A two-mile loop that can be run as a two-mile or four-mile race, or two-mile walk; 5:30 p.m.; $15; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.

Wildlife Friendly Living and Recreation Pub Talk: Learn more about how to live, co-exist and enjoy outdoor recreation alongside wildlife in this pub talk; 6-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; tockify.com or 541-639-4776.

Friday 5/9

Little Mania: Watch the midget wrestling; 11 a.m.; $29.97 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Oregon’s Best Wildflower Hikes: Author and hiking guru William L. Sullivan takes us on a slide show tour of the state’s prettiest wildflower displays, with ideas for hikes and tips on identifying the flowers; 4-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Priday Ranch Tour: Join Gabriel Juarez for a spring tour of Priday Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration required; Priday Ranch, Highway 293, Madras; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Restoration Tour: Join Jason Grant for a restoration tour of Rimrock Ranch; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Rimrock Ranch, Wilt Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Saturday 5/10

Birding for Breakfast: The Museum provides an excellent habitat for migratory birds. Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day by joining staff and volunteers to explore our grounds looking for warblers, raptors and other birds.; 7-9 a.m.; $25, members receive 20% discount, MUST RSVP; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Happy Girls Bend: Race an all-women’s half marathon, 10K or 5K on a mix of trails, groomed paths and paved surfaces; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $80 price varies by distance, kids run $10; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; runsignup.com or 541-241-6594.

Mama + Baby Birds: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

World Migratory Bird Day Celebration: A morning of naturalist-led birding with volunteers and bird experts, learn to identify bird species and about the on-site restoration efforts that support healthy ecosystems; 8-10 a.m.; free; Lake Creek Lodge, 13375 SW Forest Service Road, Camp Sherman; tockify.com.

Sunday 5/11

Community Run with Wander Run Club: Run with others every Sunday morning, all paces, all bodies; 8-10 a.m.; free; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; instagram.com/wander_run_club or 541-389-7275.

Tuesday 5/13

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/14

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Miller’s Landing, 55 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Oregon Hunters Association Monthly Meeting: Guest speaker Holly Higgins will talk big horn sheep conservation efforts and upcoming youth bird hunts, meals available; 5 p.m.; Bend VFW Hall, 1503 NE Fourth St., Bend; oregonhunters.org.

Kids & Family

Thursday 5/8

Museum & Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum, sensory packs are available with headphones, fidgets and more; 5-7 p.m.; free with RSVP; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Ribbon Cutting for Pahlisch Homes New Community — Meridian: Celebrate the newly-built community; 3-7 p.m.; Meridian by Pahlisch Homes, 61124 NE Cobalt St, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Friday 5/9

Clay Workshop with La Luce Studio — Platters for Mothers Day: Create handmade platters with flowers and glaze, includes materials, treats and a dried lavender bouquet; 5:30-8 p.m.; $150; Tumalo Lavender, 19825 Connarn Road, Bend; tumalolavender.com or 541-383-2441.

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: Enjoy “Marry Poppins Returns” (2018), no tickets necessary; 6-8 p.m.; free; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-317-0700.

SDH Monthly On-site Adoption Event: A monthly adoption event, meet adoptable SDH pups; 6-9 p.m.; free; Street Dog Hero, 910 SE Wilson Ave., Suite A-1, Bend; streetdoghero.org.

Saturday 5/10

Bend Health Guide Fair: Bring the kids to meet the Glinwood Fae Fairies and treat yourself to hands on healing with massage, acupuncture, facials, B12 shots, chiropractic, Reiki and sound baths; 10:04 p.m.$8; Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St,, Bend; bendhealthguide.com or 206-794-3118.

Mama + Baby Birds: Join Mary Yanalcanlin for a bird walk just for kids; 9-11 a.m.; free, registration required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Enjoy live music, local art vendors, food trucks and cocktails; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of ninja fun, while parents take a night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sunday 5/11

Cars and Coffee: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Mother’s Day: Mothers and those who serve as mothers receive free museum admission; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free for mothers; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Enjoy live music, local art vendors, food trucks and cocktails; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Schilling’s Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.

Tuesday 5/13

Screenagers Film Viewing with Well Wired: A film and discussion regarding healthy screen habits for families; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; docs.google.com.

Wednesday 5/14

Art with a Splash of Science — Dinosaurs and Fossils: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Kids Intro to Woodworking — two week class (ages 11-17): Kids will focus on design, measurement and layout techniques while gaining experience with power tools in the woodshop; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $209, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com.

Nature Kids — Pollinator Power: Join Karen Walsh for Nature Kids, family nature walks in Bend and at land trust preserves; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Miller’s Landing, 55 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 5/8

Loss of a Parent Support Group: This group is open to adults of all ages who have experienced the loss of a parent; noon-1 p.m.; $5-$30 sliding scale; Zoom, Bend; clearmourning.org.

Made In Bend: The Made in Bend Tour offers a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of some of Bend’s most impactful businesses that are shaping the region’s economic future.; 7:30 a.m.-noon; $50; EDCO, 705 SW Bonnett Way, Suite #1000, Bend; edcoinfo.com or 541-388-3236.

Open Studio: Presenters for this event include Josh Anderson, Karen Edmonds and Ben Erlandson; 4-6 p.m.; free; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Wildlife Friendly Living and Recreation Pub Talk: Learn more about how to live, co-exist and enjoy outdoor recreation alongside wildlife in this pub talk; 6-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; tockify.com or 541-639-4776.

Friday 5/9

Clay Workshop with La Luce Studio — Platters for Mothers Day: Create handmade platters with flowers and glaze, includes materials, treats and a dried lavender bouquet; 5:30-8 p.m.; $150; Tumalo Lavender, 19825 Connarn Road, Bend; tumalolavender.com or 541-383-2441.

Saturday 5/10

Babysitter Training for Teens: Learn applicable skills including basic child care, first aid and safety measures, engaging games and activities to play with young children, as well as some food preparation; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $120, financial assistance is available for all Camp Fire programs; Camp Fire Central Oregon, PO Box 7031-Location Provided at Registration, Bend; campfireco.org or 541-382-4682.

Bend Health Guide Fair: Bring the kids to meet the Glinwood Fae Fairies and treat yourself to hands on healing with massage, acupuncture, facials, B12 shots, chiropractic, Reiki and sound baths; 10:04 p.m.; $8; Hampton Inn, 730 SW Columbia St,, Bend; bendhealthguide.com or 206-794-3118.

Sunday 5/11

Sound Bath & Reiki: A self-care experience, wear comfy clothing, bring a mat, pillow, and blanket and soak in the sounds and vibrations of the crystal bowls, flute, and chimes, all are welcome; 6-7:15 p.m.; $15-$25 sliding scale; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Monday 5/12

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Full Moon Sound Journey: Connect through sound and ritual under the full moon; 6:30-8 p.m.; $30 online, plus fees; Hanai Foundation, 62430 Eagle Road, Bend; hanaifoundation.org or 541-668-6494.

Intro to MIG Welding: Hands-on class perfect for beginners or anyone needing a refresher class in cutting and welding, cut steel with a plasma cutter and weld those pieces back together; 6-8 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Wood X-Carve — Intro to Wood Carving: Learn to make 3D carving art with our xCarve CNC router; 6-8 p.m.; $119, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

WoodShop Basics One — Table Saw, Chop Saw, and Band Saw: Learn how to use the table saw, chop saw and bandsaw; 6-9 p.m.; $159, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 5/13

Blacksmithing 101 — Forge a Wall Hook: Try your hand at the time-honored DIY craft of shaping, tapering, splitting, twisting and punching steel to create art, jewelry and functional items; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $279 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

DIY Cave — Intro to Leather Tooling: In this class, students will learn how to prep, design, seal their works, create stencils, prep the material, use a swivel knife, select stamps, dye, and burnish.; 6-9 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIY Cave members; DIY cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite #150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Science Pub: Metabolic Healthy and Healthy Aging: Learn how OSU researcher and integrative metabolic physiologist Sean Newsom has identified a possible strategy for individuals to improve their metabolic health and promote their own healthy aging; 5:30-7:15 p.m.; $22 free for OSU-Cascades students; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave, Bend; osucascades.edu or 541-322-3100.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/14

Art with a Splash of Science — Dinosaurs and Fossils: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Blacksmithing 101 — Forge a Wall Hook: Try your hand at the time-honored DIY craft of shaping, tapering, splitting, twisting and punching steel to create art, jewelry and functional items; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $279, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Oregon Hunters Association Monthly Meeting: Guest speaker Holly Higgins will talk big horn sheep conservation efforts and upcoming youth bird hunts, meals available; 5 p.m.; Bend VFW Hall, 1503 NE Fourth St., Bend; oregonhunters.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 5/8

CHO Wines Bar Takeover: CHO Wines visits Viaggio Wine Merchant to pour their sparkling and still Willamette Valley wines; 4-8 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Community Pint & Game Night: Each Thursday in May go to Ale Apothecary to learn and play a new card game, meet new people and raise funds for local foster kids, with every pint sold supporting CASA; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #140, Bend; facebook.com/share/1LseYcJVSb.

ConnectW’s Munch & Mingle in Bend: Connecting professional women over a limited-seating, monthly noon meal every second Thursday of the month; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Phoenix, 594 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; connectw.org.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Pint Night: $1 per pint sold will support the Crook County Trap Club; 5-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; wildridebrew.com or 541-903-8130.

Pop-Up Stock-Up (Your Cellar) Wine Tasting: A special afternoon tasting with Andrew Minor of Vintus Imports; 2-5:30 p.m.; $15 tasting fee refunded with order; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

Rosé & Roses Mother’s Day Flight: A flight of dry Rosés including Rosé Champagne and fresh roses to take home; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; 541-728-0753.

Tour of Oregon Elevated Flight Experience: A wine-tasting tour through the state’s diverse vineyards in honor of Oregon Wine Month through sampling a five wine Pinot noir flight; 3-4:30 p.m.; $30, owners and club members receive $5 off their ticket; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Tour of Oregon Elevated Flight Experience: A wine-tasting tour through the state’s diverse vineyards in honor of Oregon Wine Month through sampling a five wine Pinot noir flight; 5:45-7:15 p.m.; $30, owners and club members receive $5 off their ticket; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Wine & Paint Night: Paint and sip with Chalked Creative; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $48, gratuity not included; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Yappy Hour: Featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 5/9

Bingo Night: It’s free to play, and there will be prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Abbey at Monkless Belgian Ales, 900 SE Wilson Avenue, Suite H, Bend; facebook.com/share/1KtL7SVAi1 or 541-797-6760.

Blind Pinot Noir Tasting Experience: Learn the basics of blind tasting with our Winery Ambassador, and put your skills to the test with a fun challenge of guessing what you’re sipping as you enjoy a surprise selection of four Pinot noirs; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25, club members and owners receive discounts on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Rosé & Roses Mother’s Day Flight: Celebrate mom with a flight of dry Rosés including Rosé Champagne and fresh roses to take home; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; 541-728-0753.

Spritzes, Bubbles & Bellinis: Spritzes, Bellinis and Champagne all weekend long, European snack menu always available; 2-8 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Saturday 5/10

Boneyard’s 15th Anniversary Party: 15 year anniversary collab with Breakside — Quince IPA release, live music 1-8 p.m., flash tats and lineup of specialty beers; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St., Bend; boneyardbeer.com.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Rosé & Roses Mother’s Day Flight: Celebrate mom with a flight of dry Rosés including Rosé Champagne and fresh roses to take home; 3-9 p.m.; free; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; 541-728-0753.

Sip and Sounds: Indulge yourself with a sound bath and wine tasting event; 4-6 p.m.; $60; Elixir Wine Group, 11 NW Lava Road, Bend; elixirwinegroup.com or 541-388-5330.

Spritzes, Bubbles & Bellinis: Spritzes, Bellinis and Champagne all weekend long, European snack menu always available; 2-8 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Treat Yo’ Mama: Son of Wolf will perform with food, local vendors, free Rosé tasting, tattoos, Sparkle Strands and more available; noon-5 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Sunday 5/11

Cars and Coffee at Old Mill: A family friendly environment, stop in, chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver, and enjoy other fellow enthusiasts alike; 8-10 a.m.; Jimmy John’s, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr, Bend; carsandcoffeeevents.com.

Mother’s Day at Maragas Winery: Sip on the patio, under the arbor, or on our expansive lawn, surrounded by vineyard, sights of Smith Rock, and the Cascade mountains. Wines, beer, soft drinks, Spritzers, Apps, Quiche and Parfait.; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Mother’s Day Brunch: Celebrate with a specially curated Sunday brunch at the Monkless Brasserie; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brasserie, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com or 541-797-6760.

Mother’s Day Celebration: Treat your mom to a special day with free flowers, local vendors, and brunch and mimosa specials; noon-4 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Mother’s Day Specials: Fresh coffee, Bloody Marys (or her favorite morning cocktail) and a brunch from the regular menu, along with Mother’s Day specials; 7 a.m.-10 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Plant Sale: Buy garden starts chosen for Central Oregon’s short growing season and grown organically in the Worthy greenhouse: greens, vegetable, herbs and flowers; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bit.ly or 541-639-4776.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Spritzes, Bubbles & Bellinis: Spritzes, Bellinis and Champagne all weekend long, European snack menu always available; 2-8 p.m.; free, varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Trivia: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Monday 5/12

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: Trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 5/13

Commerce & Coffee @ Windermere Realty Trust: Come extend your professional network at Windermere while enjoying coffee from Thump Coffee and morning bites from Bend Breakfast Burrito; 8-9:30 a.m.; $10, free to chamber members; Windermere Realty Trust, 807 SW Industrial Way, Bend; business.bendchamber.org or 541-390-0590.

Leadership Bend Information Session: A happy hour info session for this ten-month community leadership development; 5:15-6:30 p.m.; Waypoint Hotel, 1415 NE Third St., Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Puzzled Pint: A casual, social puzzle solving event which happens at bars and pubs on the second Tuesday of every month; 6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Wednesday 5/14

Bend Scrabble Club: Beginners welcome, non-competitive environment, group uses the 7th edition of the Scabble Players Dictionary, bring an extra if possible; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Market of Choice, 115 NW Sisemore St., Bend; meetup.com/bend-trivia-and-word-game-group.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Cribbage Tournament: No sign up needed, just show up; 5:30-8 p.m.; $20 buy-in cash per person; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.