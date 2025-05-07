Jenner Fox Band to celebrate new album at the Tower Theatre Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Jenner Fox may not live in Central Oregon anymore — he calls Bellingham, Washington, home these days — but he’s still a favorite with area music lovers based on his time living in Sisters and playing ‘round here regularly.

And on Saturday night, he’ll bring his namesake band back to the region for a show at the Tower Theatre to celebrate the release of his new album “Anything,” which comes out Friday.

Those same Fox fans from the first paragraph will find plenty to love on the new album. It’s stuffed from top to bottom with gentle, patient folk songs built from likeable melodies, sharp storytelling and the welcoming warmth of well-played acoustic instruments.

Besides the tunes themselves, the most striking thing about “Anything” is how good — how agile and in command — Fox’s band sounds when the arrangements really start to fill out, so let’s give ‘em a shout: Jeremy Elliott (guitar), Benji Nagel (lap steel and dobro), Aaron Moore (bass) and Aaron Guest (various instruments). The seeds of their musical union were planted on an experimental cargo bicycle tour through California in 2021. Fun fact!

Fans of the spaces between, say, Paul Simon and Jason Isbell and Gregory Alan Isakov and John Prine would do well to check out the new album and the band that made it.

The Jenner Fox Band with David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, doors open 6:30 p.m., $24-$34, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.