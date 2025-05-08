Oregon Rep. Courtney Neron appointed to Senate Published 6:16 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

State Rep. Courtney Neron, D-Wilsonville, will move to the Oregon Senate after county commissioners tapped her to finish the remainder of Sen. Aaron Woods’ term.

Neron’s appointment, at the end of a nearly two-hour meeting with Clackamas, Washington and Yamhill county commissioners Wednesday evening, comes after Woods’ April death from cancer. It will trigger a new appointment process for someone who will finish her House term.

Both Neron and whoever replaces her in the state House will serve until January of 2027, with the ability to run for a full term in 2026.

Neron was local Democratic officials’ top choice for the appointment and beat out energy consultant Dave Backen and Tigard City Councilor Jeanette Shaw. Backen also threw his support behind Neron while speaking to commissioners, saying she was the best person for the position.

Neron is in her fourth term in the House and chairs the House Education Committee. She grew up in Metzger and Tigard, attended and taught at Tigard High School and is raising her family in Wilsonville.