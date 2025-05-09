Bend police, park district on lookout for off-leash dogs Published 11:26 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The leash police are coming to a park near you.

One of the most common complaints of Bend parkgoers is about dogs off leash where they aren’t supposed to be, which is why staff from the Bend Park & Recreation and Bend Police Department will be on extra patrol next week to remind people about leash rules — and the potential consequences of violating them.

The district announced Friday this “engagement campaign” will run from Monday through May 16. Patrols will be conducted by community resource officers of the police department and the district’s park stewards.

“For people who are afraid or uncomfortable around dogs, an encounter with an off-leash dog can be very negative and at times dangerous,” said Joel Lee, the park district’s stewardship manager. “People in Bend love their dogs, but it’s important that the parks are safe for all to enjoy, so please leash your four-legged friends unless in a designated off leash area.”

Unless in a designated off-leash area, city ordinance requires owners to leash their dogs in public areas. Consequences for violating the rules include a 30-day exclusion from park district property and/or a $250 fine and being held responsible for a dog’s actions in civil or criminal cases, according to a press release.

Bend has nine off-leash dog areas totalling nearly 50 acres, according to the park district.

Police have received 42 dog complaints on park property so far in 2025, and received 95 in 2024.

Last year, park stewards saw 2,746 dogs off leash and more than 11,000 dogs on leash, which equates to about a 75% compliance rate.