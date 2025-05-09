Driver killed in fiery Highway 97 wreck Published 4:57 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

The driver of a Dodge Caravan that crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi truck on U.S. Highway 97 north of La Pine on Thursday died, according to Oregon State Police.

Police believe that Anthony Buddrick Torres, 25, of La Pine, who died at the scene of the 8:52 p.m. crash, may have intentionally caused the crash.

Torres’s vehicle struck a Kenworth commercial vehicle head-on and caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames that firefighters on scene extinguished. The commercial vehicle was operated by Florentino Cruz Aguilar, 52, of Williams, California. He reported only minor injuries and was taken to an area medical center, according to the state police statement.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours while police investigated.