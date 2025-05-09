Driver killed in fiery Highway 97 wreck

Published 4:57 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

By Suzanne Roig

An Oregon State Police car blocks off the road at an accident scene in 2018.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan that crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi truck on U.S. Highway 97 north of La Pine on Thursday died, according to Oregon State Police. 

Police believe that Anthony Buddrick Torres, 25, of La Pine, who died at the scene of the 8:52 p.m. crash, may have intentionally caused the crash.

Torres’s vehicle struck a Kenworth commercial vehicle head-on and caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames that firefighters on scene extinguished. The commercial vehicle was operated by Florentino Cruz Aguilar, 52, of Williams, California. He reported only minor injuries and was taken to an area medical center, according to the state police statement.

The  crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

 

About Suzanne Roig

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog, Pono, out on hikes. She can be reached at 541-633-2117, suzanne.roig@bendbulletin.com.

email author More by Suzanne

More Local News

OSU-Cascades to host Indigenous author May 19

OSU-Cascades hosts metabolic health researcher for Science Pub May 13

National association honors Pilot Butte Middle teacher

Deschutes County sets opening dates for mountain roads

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace