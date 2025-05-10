Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Terance Olaf Skjersaa II

November 12, 1967 – February 17, 2025

Born in Bend, Oregon, Terry began walking at eight months and skiing at nine. He grew

up in Beaverton, spending endless hours outdoors with his brother Hans and

step-siblings, building forts and bike tracks. He was the best big brother anyone could

ever ask for.

Terry Skjersaa had a rare ability to make everyone feel seen, heard, and valued. His

warmth, sincerity, and full presence made those around him feel like the most important

person in the room. Whether with old friends or new acquaintances, Terry connected

deeply and left people inspired and uplifted.

Terry was a passionate ski racer at Sunset High School and later at Colorado Mountain

College in Steamboat Springs. Returning to Bend, he joined the family business, the

iconic Skjersaa’s Ski Shop, before becoming a successful sales rep for brands like K2,

Voile, and Mountain Hardwear.

In 2004, he transitioned to real estate, founding the Skjersaa Group with Duke Warner

Realty and recruited long time friend Jason Boone. The group quickly became one of

Bend’s top producers. Terry infused his values into the business with a “one percent

campaign,” donating part of the company’s revenue to local causes focused on

environment, housing, and youth.

Terry was a devoted father to daughters Ellie (born 2003) and Jade (2005), creating a

childhood for them filled with skiing, cross-country meets, plays, and gymnastics. Being

the father to Ellie and Jade was his greatest honor.

In 2013, he met Renee Scott, and their shared love for outdoor adventure, community,

and joy united them. They married on August 20, 2015, on Elk Lake and built a life rich

with love, adventure, and service. Their home was a place of warmth, laughter, and

purpose.

Terry is survived by daughters Ellie and Jade (Bend, OR); mother Su Skjersaa (Bend,

OR); father Terry Skjersaa Sr. (Bend,OR); stepmother Judy Skjersaa (Bend, OR);

brother Hans Skjersaa (Bend, OR); sister-in-law Flora Skjersaa (Bend, OR); niece Cora

Skjersaa (Bend, OR); aunt Karen Weeks and her husband Mike (Bend, OR); uncle Gary

Cecil (Denver, CO); cousin Kristina Cecil (Denver, CO); cousin Harold Cecil and his wife

Michelle, and their children Maya and Blake (Bend, OR); stepsiblings Candy Page and

her husband Eric, and their children Keaton and Tucker (Salem, OR), Mike Skjersaa

(AK), Rich Laudie, Julie Nance and Matt Laudie; and his beloved cousins in Molde,

Norway.

A Celebration of Life will take place outdoors on June 15, 2025, from 2:00–7:00 p.m. at

the Deschutes Brewery Tasting Room and Headquarters. In lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to:

● Deschutes County SAR Foundation

● Central Oregon Avalanche Center