Published 6:30 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Dorothy Radov Bohn of Bend

Aug 25, 1933 – April 28, 2025

A rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Redmond, Oregon 10:30 a.m. May 16. Dorothy will be laid to rest May 29, with a gravesite service at Valley View Public Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., in Watsonville, California. Donations in her memory may be made to Central Oregon Right to Life centraloregonrighttolife.org or Pajaro Valley Shelter Services for women & children “pvshelter.org”

Please visit the online registry www.niswonger-reynolds.com