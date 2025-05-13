BPRD to host park project days this summer Published 11:32 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Bend Park and Recreation District is inviting people to join its Natural Resources and Trails team with volunteer projects throughout the summer at various parks.

Volunteers are needed to plant native vegetation, close off unofficial trails, pull weeds and remove trash.

The first event is 9 a.m. to noon May 17 on Manzanita Trail that connects Discovery Park to Shevlin Park. Activities include litter pick up, raking, moving rocks and sticks and weed pulling. Tools and materials will be provided by the park district, though participants are encouraged to bring gloves, close-toed shoes, refillable water bottles, sunscreen and clothes appropriate for the weather.

Adults and children over 14 are encouraged to attend and sign up is available on the park district website.

Events will take place: 9 a.m. to noon June 7 at Shevlin Park, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 28 at Drake Park, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 19 at Big Sky Park, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. August 16 at Discovery Park West and 9 a.m. to noon October 18 at Alpenglow Park.