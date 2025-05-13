Editorial: Designing a climate fee for Bend Published 8:31 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Slam dunk or train wreck? When the people on the city of Bend’s Environment and Climate Committee met last week, they talked about two paths for Bend to adopt some sort of climate fee on the installation of new appliances in new housing.

They would prefer a slam dunk. They want to avoid a train wreck.

The city doesn’t have to adopt the same sort of thing that Ashland did. But that is what all the talk has been about. When Ashland’s ordinance goes into effect, developers will pay extra for installing new appliances using fossil fuels like natural gas. For instance, a gas furnace may cost $4,000 more, depending on various factors.

One of the key differences Bend City Councilors should consider is that the cost of electricity is less in Ashland than in Bend. There are some variables, but basically power is about 4 cents cheaper per kilowatt hour in Ashland than in Bend. That doesn’t mean considering an Ashland-type fee should be off the table. It just may make more sense in that sense in Ashland than in Bend.