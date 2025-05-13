Published 6:30 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

LEO LLOYD RENK

February 18, 1943 – April 22, 2025

Leo “Butch” Renk was born on February 18, 1943 in Portland, Oregon and moved to Bend with his family in 1946. He passed on April 22, 2025 at home from complications of Pleomorphic Sarcoma, surrounded by family and friends.

Leo graduated from Bend Senior High School in 1962 where he enjoyed being a member of the football team. Shortly after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, serving overseas during the Vietnam war.

Leo was a career firefighter with the Bend Fire Department, retiring in 2001 with 33 years of service. He was also a volunteer with Deschutes County Search and Rescue, using his skills and love of Scuba Diving to serve on the dive team, swift water team and the MIST team for 52 years. In 2023, he was honored for his many years of service when the SAR building was named after him. Leo was also involved with Boy Scout Troop 21, leading many scouts on 50 mile hikes and other high adventures. He had a great love of Scuba Diving, Camping, Water Skiing, and anything outdoors.

Leo is survived by his wife of 56 years- Betty, as well as his son Kevin (fiancé Jeanne), son Eric (wife Melissa), and his grandchildren- Madalyn, Weston, Helena, and James. Also by his son Robert from a previous marriage, and Leo’s especially close Cousins- Dennis Markley, Sharon Pember, and Barbara Porter, among others. He was preceded in death by his mother Alvina Renk and many beloved Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Leo served his community for many years and will be missed by his family and many friends, especially by his faithful dogs Cassie and Penny.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.autumnfunerals.com to sign the online guestbook

In lieu of flowers- donations in his name can be made to Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation, P.O. Box 5722 Bend, OR 97708

or to Bend Fire Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 1212 SW Simpson Ave Bend, OR 97702