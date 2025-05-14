COCC to host health careers expo May 16

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Noemi Arellano-Summer

Central Oregon Community College

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a health careers expo 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 at the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus. The event is for high schoolers who are considering careers in the healthcare industry.

Attendees can get answers to career questions and learn specific details about programs. There will be hands-on sampler classes and face-to-face interactions with instructors. Those interested can register at the COCC website. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Programs covered include dental assisting, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, nursing assistant, emergency medical technician/paramedicine, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician.

About Noemi Arellano-Summer

Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.

She can be reached at noemi.arellano-summer@bendbulletin.com and 541-383-0325.

email author More by Noemi

You Might Like

Print Article

  • Best of the Best of Bend 2025

    Best of Bend Community Choice Awards

Marketplace