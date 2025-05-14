COCC to host health careers expo May 16 Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a health careers expo 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 16 at the Health Careers Center at the Bend campus. The event is for high schoolers who are considering careers in the healthcare industry.

Attendees can get answers to career questions and learn specific details about programs. There will be hands-on sampler classes and face-to-face interactions with instructors. Those interested can register at the COCC website. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Programs covered include dental assisting, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, nursing assistant, emergency medical technician/paramedicine, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician.