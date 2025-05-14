Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for May 15-21 Published 10:05 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Arts

Friday 5/16

Date Night — Stained Glass: This introductory class provides a foundation for stained glass using the copper foil technique, you and your partner will make a stained glass sun-catcher or a multi-colored honeycomb suncatcher; 6-8 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Saturday 5/17

Bend Moonlight Market: There will be live music and local vendors; 4-11 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Impressions of Nature: Glassmaking Workshop: Explore the art of kiln-formed glass in this two-day workshop with artist Crystal Schenk, learn to capture the intricate details of natural objects by creating unique glass impressions; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $250; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Japanese American Culture Celebration: A celebration of Japanese American cultures, featuring a performance by award-winning artist SORA Shodo, Ikebana workshops with Rachel Alm and paper crane making; 1-3 p.m.; free with paid museum admission; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Sunday 5/18

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use tools to practice what you learned; 1-4 p.m.; $30, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 5/20

The Magic of Spring — Family Poetry Workshop: A poetry writing workshop for the whole family; 5-6 p.m.; free, registration required; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Wednesday 5/21

Art with a Splash of Science — Mountains and Rivers: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 5/15

Grease: Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through; 7:30 p.m.; $55, $51 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

“Mean Girls” — the Musical: Cady Heron, a teenage girl who transfers to a public high school after being homeschooled her whole life in Africa, befriends outsiders who persuade her to infiltrate the “Plastics”; 7:30 p.m.; $40 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Friday 5/16

Anything Goes — A Musical Full of Laughs: A tap-dancing, musical adventure with 60+ students, live orchestra and cruise ship shenanigans; 7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 students/seniors; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sites.google.com or 541-355-5177.

Saturday 5/17

Anything Goes — A Musical Full of Laughs: A tap-dancing, musical adventure with 60+ students, live orchestra and cruise ship shenanigans; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 students/seniors; Caldera High School, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; sites.google.com or 541-355-5177.

Sunday 5/18

Tuesday 5/20

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 5/21

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A Tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Thursday 5/15

The Crazy Happy Silly Funny Nerdy Show — A “Comedy Focused” Variety Show: Performance styles may include stand-up comedy, storytelling, improv, live music, rare or odd talents and even a TED Talks style speech; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $18-$20; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.

Friday 5/16

The DUCC Comedy Showcase (presented by Bend Underground Comedy Club): A Comedy Club style experience in Central Oregon, showcasing local talent and occasional special guests, hosted by Eric Oren; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $20 online, $25 at door; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.

Monday 5/19

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Books

Thursday 5/15

“The Devil’s Pulpit & Other Mostly True Scottish Misadventures”: Local author Karen Spears Zacharias will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Saturday 5/17

‘High Desert, Higher Costs” — Jonathan Bach: In conversation with local journalist Jonathan Bach with panelists Tim Trainor, editor for the Redmond Spokesman, and Brenna Visser, land use communications coordinator for the City of Bend; 5-6:30 p.m.; free with RSVP; Ray Hall Atrium @ OSU-Cascades Campus, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; dudleysbookshopcafe.com or 541-322-3100.

“Search for a Giant Squid”: A STEM story time and story creation with Oregon author Amy Seto Forrester; 10-11:15 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

Tuesday 5/20

“Across the Crying Sands” by Jane Kirkpatrick: The author, who lives in Redmond, will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 5/21

“The Leader of The Pack” by Rosanne Parry: The Portland-based author will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sports & Outdoors

Thursday 5/15

Bird Hike: Join Aaron Jenkins for a spring bird walk at Willow Springs Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; free, registration required; Willow Springs Preserve, near Military Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Edible and Medicinal Plants of Central Oregon: Local herbalist Sarah Olson will share her insights on the springtime plants and mushrooms that are beginning to appear in Central Oregon; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; centraloregonmushroomclub.com or 541-382-5542.

Storm the Stairs: A challenging 2-mile run and walk, which starts at the Mazama track and navigates 465 stairs up, down and across the hilly slopes of the Bend campus, including through buildings; 5:30 p.m.; $15; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 5-7:30 p.m.; free, registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Friday 5/16

Metolius River Preserve Hike: Join David Miller for a spring hike at the Metolius River Preserve; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius River Preserve, near Camp Sherman, Camp Sherman; deschuteslandtrust.org,

Saturday 5/17

“Cats on Mats” Meditation & Stretching: Stretch, relax, and mingle with adoptable cats while meditation and stretching; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $30; Playful Paws Cat Cafe, 1465 SW Knoll Ave., Suite 102, Bend; playfulpawscatcafe.com or 541-728-3871.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Gnome Dome Open House: Tour the classroom, help build a natural dome for the Kindergarten, and enjoy a picnic together; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Juniper Jungle Learning Farm, 22135 Erickson Road, Bend; wildheartnatureschool.com or 541-625-0273.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Ochoco Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle: Take part or spectate the six-leg, multi-sport race, and enjoy the post-race festivities; 7 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; pppbend.com or 800-829-2442.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer. Pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails, and plant native vegetation; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Trail Improvement Project at Manzanita Trail, Manzanita Trail in the Westgate area of Discovery West, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-7275.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 5/18

5th Annual Wildlife Baby Shower: Join Think Wild to help your local wildlife hospital raise funds & supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife in need this baby season, this event is free to attend and family friendly; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; tockify.com.

Forest Bathing — A Healing Nature Immersion: Slow, gentle, sensory and immersive, forest bathing can restore health and peace to your body, mind, heart and soul; 1-3 p.m.; $40; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.

Herbal First Aid 101 — Tending with Plants: Learn to use herbs for cuts, burns, bug bites and more in this hands-on class; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $30-$50 sliding scale system for folks in need; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net or 541-728-2368.

Tuesday 5/20

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/21

Stretch & Strength for Cyclists: Build strength, improve mobility and prevent injury in this cyclist-specific stretch and strength workshop, includes discussion, guided movement and take-home tools, space is limited; 5:30-6:45 p.m.; $25-$30, option for mat rental; Chariot Bike, 1444 NW College Way #3, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.

Wildlife Photography Walk: Join lead wildlife educator and photographer Becca LiPuma at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve and discover the beauty of Central Oregon through your lens; 4-6 p.m.; free; Riley Ranch Nature Reserve, 19975 Glen Vista Road, Bend; tockify.com.

Kids & Family

Friday 5/16

Family Mystic & Banshee Tree: The band from Portland will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $17 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 5/17

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of thrilling ninja fun while parents take a well-deserved night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

“Search for a Giant Squid”: A STEM story time and story creation with Oregon author Amy Seto Forrester; 10-11:15 a.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info.

StoryTime Tea: A Journey Through Children’s Books: A cozy gathering for kids (3-7) and caregivers with storytelling, crafts and tea; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; $5 donation requested, but not required; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net or 541-728-2368.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Tuesday 5/20

Wednesday 5/21

Kids 3D Printing: This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs, ages 9-17 welcome; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $109, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 5/15

Handyman Basics — Electric, Plumbing, Painting, and More: Learn essential homestead maintenance in this two-session, beginner-friendly workshop — covering painting, plumbing, basic electrical fixes and more; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $250; Central Oregon Veteran Ranch, 65920 SW 61st St., Bend; schoolofranch.org.

Leather Earring Workshop: Join us for a creative night making leather earrings and sipping local wines; 6-8 p.m.; $65; Bend Wine Bar Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #194, Bend; bendwinebar.com or 971-303-9674.

Loss of a Parent Support Group: This group is open to adults of all ages who have experienced the loss of a parent; noon-1 p.m.; $5-$30 sliding scale; Zoom, Bend; clearmourning.org.

OSU-Cascades: Net Zero Energy Open House: Learn about OSU-Cascades’ progress toward a net zero energy campus, where the campus produces the energy it needs to operate, view displays, meet campus planners and provide feedback; 4-6 p.m.; free; Oregon State University — Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; cglink.me or 541-322-3100.

Pacific Power Bend Wildfire Forum: Join Pacific Power to find out how to increase safety and reliability in your community during wildfire season and enjoy a free meal; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; USD; Riverhouse Lodge, 3075 N. Business Hwy 97, Bend; pacificpower.net.

Seeing the Landscape with Two Eyes: Roger Amerman will speak about his new book; 5:30-8 p.m.; free; Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; ascoinfo.net or 903-477-2168.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Friday 5/16

Akashic Soul Record Workshop: Discover your Akashic Record with Sarah Noble, explore your soul’s archetypes, origins and trainings, receive your soul record, and unlock your gifts to create a meaning; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $155; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; sarahnoble.com or 541-728-2368.

Couples Massage Classes: Connect with your sweetheart in a couples massage class with Taproot Bodywork, 2 or 4 hour classes, one couple/session; 1 p.m.; $250 two hours, $400 four hours; Taproot Bodywork Studio, 123 Tumalo, Bend; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.

The “Magic” of Archaeology: Discover archaeology, artifacts and the mysteries of ancient cultures; 1-2 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Saturday 5/17

Tarot Foundations — An Evening of Discovery: Learn rituals, elemental meanings and simple spreads to build confidence and connect with your deck in this hands-on, beginner-friendly class; 6-7:30 p.m.; $55; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; threedeertarot.com or 541-728-2368.

Sunday 5/18

Practical Welding For Ranch and Farm: In 3 sessions, you’ll learn to fix and build in a pro shop, small group (max 6), three hour sessions; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $435; 7766 Costanoan St, 7766 Costanoan St., Powell Butte; schoolofranch.org.

Sound Bath & Reiki: A self-care experience, wear comfy clothing, bring a mat, pillow, and blanket and soak in the sounds and vibrations of the crystal bowls, flute and chimes, all are welcome; 6-7:15 p.m.; $15-$25 sliding scale; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Women Only — Intro to Welding: Introduces students to MIG welding, a widely used and versatile process that is perfect for beginners wanting to start on their own metal fabrication projects; 1-3 p.m.; $139, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Monday 5/19

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Tuesday 5/20

Blacksmithing 201 — Forge a Blade: This two-day course focuses on the forging techniques needed to produce sharp-edged tools of high-carbon steel, make your own hand forged knife; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $349, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 503-896-9519.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/21

Exploring Past Lives with Sarah Noble: Discover your most significant past lives, release old ties and reclaim hidden gifts, learn tools to explore your soul’s history and deepen your healing path; 6:30-8 p.m.; $175, includes printed out version of Akashic past lives reading; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; sarahnoble.com or 541-728-2368.

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 5/15

Alexana Winery & Wild Rye Winemaker Dinner: A multi-course dinner crafted by Karl Holl, executive chef for Brasada Ranch, will be served, paired with a vintage from Alexana Winery, held in the new Wild Rye Restaurant; 6-9 p.m.; $150; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; corkandbarrel.org or 541-526-6865.

Community Pint & Game Night: Each Thursday in May go to Ale Apothecary to learn and play a new card game, meet new people and raise funds for local foster kids, with every pint sold supporting CASA; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #140, Bend; facebook.com/share/1LseYcJVSb.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Ribbon Cutting for Affinity: Enjoy food, drinks, raffle, music and community tours to celebrate the opening; 2-3 p.m.; free; Affinity at Bend, 2575 NE Mary Rose Place, Bend; business.bendchamber.org.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Yappy Hour at the Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room: Sip cocktails, treat your pup every Thursday, featuring drink specials, free, pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 5/16

Blind Pinot Noir Tasting Experience: Learn the basics of blind tasting with our Winery Ambassador, and put your skills to the test with a fun challenge of guessing what you’re sipping as you enjoy a surprise selection of four Pinot noirs; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25, club members and owners receive discounts on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Saturday 5/17

2025 COCC Salmon Bake: A Native American feast and celebration now in its 25th year, food, music, dance, vendors and a silent auction, proceeds support the COCC First Nations Student Union scholarship program; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Bend Campus — Central Oregon Community College, Athletic Field, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-318-3782.

Art Meets Wine in the High Desert: An exclusive fundraising event sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club, taste wines from 12 Oregon wineries; 3-7 p.m.; $85, must be 21 or older; Sunriver SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; artmeetswine.org.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Wine Tasting — Walnut Ridge: Taste an assortment of wines; 3-5 p.m.; $20, tasting fee waived with 2+ bottles showcased wines purchased; Good Drop Wine Shoppe, 141 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; gooddropwineshoppe.com or 541-410-1470.

Sunday 5/18

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Spring Chef’s Pairings Experience: Exclusive wine and culinary journey where you’ll indulge in a curated five-wine flight alongside three food pairings and a dessert course created by our chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75, owners and club members receive $5 off their ticket cost; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Trivia: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Viaggio Happy Hour: Discounted glasses of wine and small bites; 3-5 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Monday 5/19

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 5/20

Bingo at River’s Place: Win cash prizes and support the organization and its mission to inspire the high desert community to care for and protect native wildlife through education, conservation, rescue and rehabilitation; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; tockify.com.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Women Tasting Flights — Penner-Ash Wine Cellars: Two flights of wines with two food pairings and a special guest presenter, this is a monthly group of women connecting with wine and one another; 5:30-7 p.m.; $70; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Wednesday 5/21

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo: Five rounds of bingo for $5 per round, all bingo proceeds will go toward Street Dog Hero, food, drinks and adoptable dogs available and present; 6-8 p.m.; free, $5 per round; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; streetdoghero.org.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Library Wine Experience: Elevate your wine knowledge and savor a curated flight featuring five rare library wines hand-selected from our private reserves; 5-6:30 p.m.; $65, owners and club members receive a discount on their tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.