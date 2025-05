Published 6:30 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Jason Rodney Rosebrook

March 5, 1970 – April 23, 2025

Arrangements: Redmond

Memorial Chapel

541-548-3219

www.redmondmemorial.com

Services: A celebration of life on May 24th 1-4pm at Tom’s Pond, 3690 SW Williams Rd Powell Butte Oregon

Contributions can be made to Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) Smith Rock Oregon Chapter in Jason’s name (Moose)