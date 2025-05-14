Party with Bombargo Thursday at the Domino Room Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Bombargo is a band that has it all together. They have a handsome logo and a handsome website. They make impressive videos that tell elaborate stories and feature choreographed dance moves. They have millions of streams on the streaming services and thousands of followers on social media.

They’ve been featured in films (“Bill & Ted 3: Face The Music”) and on Taylor Swift’s playlist of songs she loves. They’ve opened for big names like John Butler Trio and Michael Franti & Spearhead. Their bio features an effusive quote from billionaire businessman Richard Branson: “I haven’t seen this type of energy since The Rolling Stones!” (Fun fact about Branson: He signed the Stones to his Virgin Records label in 1992.)

Bombargo dresses like they have their own wardrobe department and they have a lot of very healthy looking hair. They look like the cast of a movie about a band from the 1970s. But they’re not a band from the 1970s, they’re a band from right now — based out of Saskatoon, Canada, and touring the country relentlessly, bringing their high-energy live show to more and more people all the time.

But what about the music, you may be asking? Good question! Bombargo’s music is a broadly appealing blend of throwback rock ‘n’ roll, catchy pop, soulful funk, funky soul and a hint of disco. If you like bands that play songs made of music, chances are good that you’ll like the band known as Bombargo.

Bombargo: 8 p.m. Thursday, doors open 7 p.m., $27.21, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.