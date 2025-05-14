Vote for The Bulletin’s Athlete of the Week (May 5-10) Published 9:36 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Here are the candidates for The Bulletin’s Athletes of the Week for May 5-10 as nominated by local coaches and The Bulletin sports staff.

Read about nominees and cast your vote for one male athlete and one female athlete at bendbulletin.com/sports.

VOTE HERE

Girls

Payton Richardson, Redmond golf: With a score of 82 (11 over par) at the Intermountain Conference championships on May 5 at Crooked River Ranch Golf Course, Richardson proved to be the IMC’s top golfer by winning the tournament and scoring the most points throughout the conference season.

Natalia Crass, Crook County track: At the 75th Grants Pass Rotary Invitational on May 10, the senior won the 400-meter run in 57.76 seconds and also won the 800 with a time of 2:15.35. Both times are the fastest in Class 4A this season.

Isabella Lauerman, Bend softball: In the Lava Bears’ 13-3 win over Caldera on May 7, the senior shortstop finished with four hits — including a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning — and drove in five runs at the plate.

Boys

Bryden Ditty, Summit golf: By shooting an even par at Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters, the sophomore won the IMC golf tournament on May 5. Ditty birdied the final three holes to finish with the lowest score.

Marcio Silva, Bend baseball: In the Lava Bears’ 5-0 series-tying win over Summit on May 7, Silvia pitched a gem by throwing six shutout innings while striking out seven Storm batters in the winning effort.

Justin Parsons, Caldera track: At the Twilight Over Caldera track meet on May 9, Parsons had the longest 5A leap in the long jump this season when the sophomore jumped 23 feet, 4.5 inches.

Reporter: brathbone@bendbulletin.com, 541-668-7538