Where to find live music in Central Oregon May 15-21: Family Mystic & Banshee Tree Published 9:42 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Thursday 5/15

Eric Leadbetter: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Rick Smith: The country-rock, blues and funk musician has performed live for over 30 years with Steppin Out, The Untouchables and The Coupe de Ville Band; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.

Syde Effects: The local band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Neal Francis with Color Green: The Chicago-based singer-songwriter will perform; 8 p.m.; $32 online; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Bombargo, Dive Bar Theology: The Canadian-based band will perform; 8 p.m.; $27 online; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Friday 5/16

Precious Byrd: The five-piece rock band will perform covers and originals; 5-9 p.m.; $30 online, children 16 and under $15; St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church & School, 2450 NE 27th St., Bend; stfrancisofassisischool.betterworld.org or 541-382-4701.

Music with Ghost of Brian Craig: Enjoy Friday night music at Ponch’s Place with Ghost of Brian Craig; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; 541-236-5426.

Family Mystic & Banshee Tree: The band from Portland will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $17 online, $25 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Popcorn: The local group will perform covers; 7-10 p.m.; Free; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Unit #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Saturday 5/17

Central Oregon Symphony’s Spring Concert Series: The Central Oregon Symphony will perform; 2-4 p.m.; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; cosymphony.com.

Bend Moonlight Market: There will be live music and local vendors; 4-11 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Lane Norberg: The singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Saturday Jazz Sessions: The T5 Trio will perform jazz standards; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Matt Mitchell at McKenzie General Store: The singer-songwriter, who lives full time out of an imported Japanese bus, will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McKenzie General Store & Obsidian Grill, 91837 Taylor Road, Blue River; mckenziegeneral.com.

GBots and the Journeymen: The local jam band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

CyDefects: The local jazz fusion ensemble will perform ; 7-10 p.m.; Free ; WildWood, 550 SW Industrial Way, Unit #120, Bend; wildwoodbendoregon.com.

Central Oregon Symphony’s Spring Concert Series: The Central Oregon Symphony will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free with membership; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6360.

Watkins Glen & Call Down Thunder: The local jam bands and Grateful Dead tribute band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $23 online; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Highway 97: The local band will perform; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Sunday 5/18

Central Oregon Symphony’s Spring Concert Series: The Central Oregon Symphony will perform; 2-4 p.m.; free with membership; Mountain View High School, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend; cosymphony.com or 541-383-6360.

Cascade Chorale “Sing the Pops”: The chorale will perform under the direction of James W. Knox; 3-5 p.m.; ; First Presbyterian Church of Bend, 230 NE Ninth St., Bend; 541-419-8084.

Jesse Meade: The singer-songwriter will perform originals and covers with finger-style, acoustic guitar; 5-7 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com

Merkules with Ryank Oakes: The Canadian hip-hop artist will perform; 6 p.m.; $25 online, $35 at door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Blues Benders: The local band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Aage Birch, Johnny Bourbon & Elijah Cook: The South Dakota singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $10 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Monday 5/19

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

An Evening with James Taylor: The American singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; $89 currently presale; Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com or 541-312-8510.

Dean Mueller: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Tuesday 5/20

Free Live Local Music: A local musician or band will perform every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Karaoke: Sing your favorites with friends and family; 7-9 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.

Wednesday 5/21

Live Music at Cascade Lakes Pub: Local singer-songwriter Eric Leadbetter will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 21175 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 458-836-7866.

Live Music at Bevel: Catch free live music every Wednesday at Bevel through September, with craft beer, mountain views and disc golf vibes with rotating artists on our sunny patio; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

Dad Bods 80’s Cover Band: The ‘80s cover band from Bend will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Mountain Burger, 2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; dadbods.band or 541-668-7177.

Cheyenne West: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 7 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, Father Luke’s Room, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Jerry Garcia Band Night: The local tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Acoustic Open Mic with Derek Michael Marc: Local artists and musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.