Explore calendar May 17-23: Ochoco Preserve Tour

May 17-23: Ochoco Preserve Tour Published 4:02 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Outdoor Calendar

Saturday 5/17

“Cats on Mats” Meditation & Stretching: Stretch, relax, and mingle with adoptable cats while meditating and stretching; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $30; Playful Paws Cat Cafe, 1465 SW Knoll Ave., Suite 102, Bend; playfulpawscatcafe.com or 541-728-3871.

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Gnome Dome Open House: Tour the classroom, help build a natural dome for the Kindergarten, and enjoy a picnic together; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Juniper Jungle Learning Farm, 22135 Erickson Road, Bend; wildheartnatureschool.com or 541-625-0273.

Group Bike Rides: Sisters Park & Recreation District and Blazin Saddles are partnering to host a series of group bike rides throughout the spring and summer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Blazin Saddles, 413 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersrecreation.com or 541-549-2091.

Nature Journaling: Join Kolby Kirk for a morning of learning tips and techniques for keeping a journal while exploring nature; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Ochoco Preserve Tour: Join Leslie Olson for a spring tour of the Land Trust’s Ochoco Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle: Take part or spectate the six-leg, multisport race, and enjoy the post-race festivities; 7 a.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; pppbend.com or 800-829-2442.

Volunteer Project Days: Join the BPRD natural resources and trails team for several volunteer projects throughout the summer. Pull weeds, remove trash, close off unofficial trails, and plant native vegetation; 9 a.m.-noon; free; Trail Improvement Project at Manzanita Trail, Manzanita Trail in the Westgate area of Discovery West, Bend; signupgenius.com or 541-389-7275.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 5/18

5th Annual Wildlife Baby Shower: Join Think Wild to help your local wildlife hospital raise funds & supplies to care for injured and orphaned native wildlife in need this baby season, this event is free to attend and family friendly; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; tockify.com.

Forest Bathing — A Healing Nature Immersion: Slow, gentle, sensory and immersive, forest bathing can restore health and peace to your body, mind, heart and soul; 1-3 p.m.; $40; Shevlin Park, 18920 Shevlin Park Road, Bend; rootedpresence.com.

Herbal First Aid 101 — Tending with Plants: Learn to use herbs for cuts, burns, bug bites and more in this hands-on class; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $30-$50 sliding scale system for folks in need; The Peoples Apothecary, 1841 NE Division St., Bend; thepeoplesapothecary.net or 541-728-2368.

Tuesday 5/20

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/21

Stretch & Strength for Cyclists: Build strength, improve mobility and prevent injury in this cyclist-specific stretch and strength workshop, includes discussion, guided movement and take-home tools, space is limited; 5:30-6:45 p.m.; $25-$30, option for mat rental; Chariot Bike, 1444 NW College Way #3, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com.

Wildlife Photography Walk: Join lead wildlife educator and photographer Becca LiPuma at Riley Ranch Nature Reserve and discover the beauty of Central Oregon through your lens; 4-6 p.m.; free; Riley Ranch Nature Reserve, 19975 Glen Vista Road, Bend; tockify.com.

Thursday 5/22

Bird Walk: Join Aaron Jenkins for a spring bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Restoration Tour: Join Rika Ayotte and Carol Wall for a 30th anniversary history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Friday 5/23

Bird Walk: Join Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

30th Anniversary History Wander: Join Rika Ayotte and Carol Wall for a 30th anniversary history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Native Bee Walk: Join Michele Sims for a native bee walk at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.