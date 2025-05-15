Former Bend-La Pine Schools music teacher receives outpouring of support during sentencing for child sexual abuse Published 8:47 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

More than 20 people waited patiently at the Deschutes County Courthouse to appear for Erik Duane Ekstrom’s sentencing hearing – the group wanted to show their love and support.

The 38-year-old is a former Bend-La Pine schools music teacher who was recently convicted on four counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, using a child in a sexually explicit display and luring a minor. Judge Wells Ashby sentenced Ekstrom on Wednesday to serve nearly 17 more years behind bars.

“I’ve been a volunteer chaplain for the Deschutes County Jail for 11 years,” said Steve Bascom. “I would say that Eric is the best response to his circumstances that I’ve seen in 11 years. Just amazing. He’s taking responsibility, working toward getting counseling, and concerned that there isn’t any in the system.”

Many of those at the courthouse to support Ekstrom were from Bend’s Unitarian Universalist Church, where Ekstrom was the choir director and music teacher in addition to his former position with Bend-La Pine Schools. The group described Ekstrom as a kind man who was a victim of bad circumstances, and said they were proud of him for getting the help he needed to treat his criminal behavior, all of which took place online with victims from across the country.

Ekstrom was arrested in 2022 after a search warrant revealed he was in possession of child sexual abuse material. It later came out in court that Ekstrom had also exchanged sexually explicit photos online with a 13-year-old girl not from Deschutes County. During his sentencing, Ekstrom took the opportunity to apologize to his victims, expressing his deep belief that the weight of what he had done belongs on his shoulders alone.

“The day my arrest was excruciating, terrifying, embarrassing, devastating and yet absolutely necessary. The weight of knowing how many people I locked down all at once was incredibly difficult to face and carry. The day of my arrest was also accompanied by huge relief. I no longer had to hide in my addiction and compulsions,” Ekstrom said, addressing the court.

“I know that the only way I can truly pay for what I did is to make sure it never happens again. I have been and will continue to do everything in my power to heal and to transform my life. I also aspire to help others who’ve been known to pain and struggle in the ways I have. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to help prevent these kinds of crimes from occurring in the first place,” Ekstrom continued.

After presenting his statement, Ashby sentenced Ekstrom to 20 years in prison with credit for the 32 months he has already served. After Ekstrom is released, he must register as a sexual offender and is not allowed any contact with minors or devices that could give him access to the internet. During his sentence, Ekstrom will be eligible for work and early release programs.

This deal was reached largely as a result of Ekstrom’s commitment to seeking therapy and his enthusiastic cooperation with authorities, Ashby said.

“You clearly spent a lot of time thinking about this and working with professionals,” Ashby said while presenting Ekstrom with his sentence. “I know you spent your dwindling resources, knowing that you owe a prison for a significant amount of time, to move forward in a positive way…This Court has full confidence you will be able to return to a community — if not this community, but a community — and contribute in a positive fashion as you did prior to your arrest.”