Hayden Homes Amphitheater: Here's what you need to know before the show

Now that Hayden Homes Amphitheater has announced 50 shows for its 2025 concert season, it’s a good time to start planning an approach to attending shows at Oregon’s largest outdoor music venue.

Iconic rock stars are on the docket, including Sting and Neil Young, plus indie and Americana bands like The Lumineers and Mumford & Sons and country acts such as Brad Paisley and Old Dominion. There will also be three comedy shows, including a new show by Jerry Seinfeld.

The outdoor amphitheater, nestled next to Bend’s Old Mill District and the Deschutes River, has attracted big names since partnering with Live Nation and Hayden Homes in 2021, according to Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Old Mill District and the amphitheater.

“We’re getting the biggest artists in the country,” he said. “We’re their only Oregon stop. They’re choosing to play an Oregon town of 100,000 people, as opposed to the Portland metro, because it’s a pretty darn special little place to play.”

The lineup has been announced, although it wouldn’t be the first time additional artists were added to the roster late in the season. Last year, Anderson .Paak added a performance at the venue in September for The Malibu Tour, Eastes said.

Here’s what you need to know before purchasing tickets or heading to a show:

How do I get concert tickets?

Some of the amphitheater’s shows sell out in seconds, Eastes said, but a portion of tickets are reserved for in-person sales at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District, allowing locals a chance to purchase tickets for sought-after artists.

Tickets can also be purchased online at the amphitheater’s website at bendconcerts.com or Ticketmaster.

But the Ticket Mill also has the cheapest tickets, with service fees capped at $7 per ticket and staff on hand to answer questions. It’s open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m and located on the second floor above J. Jill. at 520 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 624. Tickets are also available at will-call on the day of the show. Call 541-318-5457 for more information.

What food and drinks are available?

Food vendors for this season include ACME Hot Dog Co. Bonta Gelato, Dump City Dumplings, Island Noodles, Let’s Roll, Life & Time and Titan’s Greek Gyros. Gyros, poke bowls, burgers, dumplings and gelato, will be offered with options catering to those with dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan diners. There will be classic concessions and grab-and-go snacks. No outside food is permitted at the venue.

Where can I park?

Parking included ADA accessible spots is available on Shevlin-Hixon Drive and in the gravel parking lot across the street from the venue in the gravel parking lot.

Additional parking is available throughout the Old Mill District, although concert parking is not permitted on Powerhouse Drive. Look for “event parking” signs.

The best place to drop off concertgoers is at the gate on Shevlin-Hixon Drive, closest to the stage. Parking in paid lots opens one hour before the doors of the amphitheater open.

What can I bring?

It’s important to keep in mind restrictions on what can and can’t be brought inside the amphitheater. Concertgoers should review each list below before heading to a show. They can bring the following:

Seat cushions measuring 16-by-16 inches or smaller

Beach towels and yoga mats 30-by-60 inches or smaller

Empty reusable water bottles and canteens

A clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bag no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches with a single compartment or a small clutch bag

Personal umbrellas

Phones

Personal cameras

Binoculars

Sunscreen

What can’t I bring?

Outside chairs are not allowed at the venue. A limited number of rental chairs are available and may be purchased for $15 online. The banned-item list is as follows:

Outside chairs

Outside blankets

Strollers or wagons

No weapons of any kind

Flags

Anything smokable or vapeable

Outside food or beverages

Drones

Selfite sticks or iPads

GoPros or professional cameras with detachable lenses

Golf umbrellas

AeroLounger or inflatable lounger

Laser pointers

Pets, including emotional support or companion animals

Fireworks or sparklers

Bike helmets. Please lock them up with your bike

Other items like hula hoops, poi spin balls