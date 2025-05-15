Heading outside: Bachelor gets refresh, more snow this weekend and Crooked River fishable Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Wednesday evening, I rode my gravel bike out to Phil’s trails. I hopped onto the trails at Tetherow, took the newly built Marvin’s Garden trail to Ticket to Ride and rode it past the Cascade Lakes Welcome Station. I turned left onto Grand Slam, followed it to Storm King where I turned right and climbed it up to the top of Helipad. There, I rolled down the connector trail to the top of Lower Whoops and Pinedrops.

Not much into jumplines, I bombed down the dirt road, ignoring a few “whoops” and “yipps” from climbing mountain bikers headed for a Lower Whoops lap. I opted for Phil’s two-way section, then jumped on Kent’s to KGB and dumped out onto Skyline Ranch Road.

The dirt was in great shape thanks to rain earlier in the week. I made it home by 8 p.m. with some curry I picked up on the roll back into town.

More 50- and 60-degree weather this week. Forecasts predict a chance of rain Saturday in Bend. Things should clear up Sunday, and temperatures should rise into next week.

Below is a more detailed ski report and some recommended spots for recreation this weekend.

Bachelor gets refresh, more snow this weekend

Mt. Bachelor

Mt. Bachelor ski area got snow this week and could see a refresh this weekend. According to its mountain report, the ski area got 9 inches of snow earlier this week. The mid-mountain forecast predicts at least an inch of snow both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are expected to remain around 32 degrees Fahrenheit on the mountain Saturday and drop into the 20s Sunday. Winds could reach 20-25 mph Sunday.

The mountain’s base depth was 81 inches Thursday, and its recorded snowfall for the season is 448 inches. Staff reports that late season conditions remain present, with grooming limited. Skiers and riders should beware of melt out hazards that may be buried under new snow.

Lifts are running until 1:30 p.m. for the remainder of the season. Memorial Day, May 26, is the last day of the season.

Lower flow rates make Crooked River fishable

Based on recent flow rates, the Crooked River should be fishable again this spring, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) website. Fishing is open all year on the Crooked River below Bowman Dam. Nymphing — using artificial flies that imitate aquatic insects in their larval state — has been the most effective method.

Anglers may encounter steelhead and Rainbow trout over 20 inches on the river. Both must be released. There also may be bull trout due to volitional passage at Opal Springs. Bull trout should be released unharmed and catches should be reported to the US Fish and Wildlife Service at crookedbulltrout@fws.gov.

Bowman Dam is just east of Prineville, on the west end of Prineville Reservoir. The Crooked River is fishable from there to where it converges with the Deschutes River at Lake Billy Chinook, near Culver.

Also, keep an eye on the ODFW’s website for more fishing reports. Word is salmonfly season is just around the corner on the lower Deschutes River.

Cline Buttes for climbing, views

The Cline Buttes Trail offers high-level riding with steep climbs and descents and 360-degree views of Central Oregon. With few flat stretches, the trail winds its way up and back down the buttes, just across Cline Falls Road from the Maston Trails. These trails are great for hiking and trail running as well.

Cline Buttes makes for a nice add-on while riding at relatively-flat Maston. It’s only 4.6 miles of trails, but has 1,100 feet of elevation gain possible.

Of the four trails, three are downhill black diamonds — experts only — and the other is an intermediate cross-country loop. Two gravel service roads on either side of the buttes also offer access to the summit and descents.

These trails are just east of Redmond, about a 20-minute drive north of Bend.

Make the most of the Deschutes River Trail

The Dillon Falls Day Use Area is a great spot for a casual hike along the Deschutes River Trail. The falls are just a short walk downstream from the lot, but make the most of the drive out and explore more of the river along the trail.

Just south of the falls is the former Ryan Ranch meadow, formed by a berm constructed in the 1920s to prevent flooding and restored to a wetland in 2015. Check out Benham Falls farther down. And if you brought your bikes, head down to Sunriver.

