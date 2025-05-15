Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025 Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until rankings are frozen.

With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.

Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.

Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.

For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).

Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season.

Latest update: May 15, 10:30 a.m.

Class 6A

Autobids (3 per league)

PIL: Ida B. Wells, Grant, Lincoln

Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Aloha

Pacific: McMinnville, Sherwood, Forest Grove

Mt. Hood: Central Catholic, Sandy, Barlow

Three Rivers: West Linn, Tualatin, Lake Oswego

Central Valley: South Salem, Sprague, West Salem

Southwest: Roseburg, North Medford, Grants Pass

At large (11)

Sheldon

Clackamas

South Medford

Willamette

Nelson

Lakeridge

Westview

Tigard

Newberg

Century

Beaverton

Next five out: Oregon City, McDaniel, Glencoe, Mountainside, Reynolds

The field

No. 32 Beaverton at No. 1 South Salem

No. 17 Barlow at No. 16 South Medford

No. 25 Aloha at No. 8 McMinnville

No. 24 Forest Grove at No. 9 Sunset

No. 28 Lincoln at No. 5 Sherwood

No. 21 Lake Oswego at No. 12 North Medford

No. 20 Willamette at No. 13 Clackamas

No. 29 Newberg at No. 4 Roseburg

No. 30 Century at No. 3 Central Catholic

No. 19 Sprague at No. 14 Ida B. Wells

No. 22 Lakeridge at No. 11 Sandy

No. 27 Westview at No. 6 Tualatin

No. 26 Tigard at No. 7 Jesuit

No. 23 Nelson at No. 10 Sheldon

No. 18 Grants Pass at No. 15 Grant

No. 31 West Salem at No. 2 West Linn

Moved Aloha from No. 24 to 25, Westview from No. 25 to 27, Tigard from No. 27 to 26 and Forest Grove from No. 26 to 24 to avoid Aloha-Sunset and Tigard-Tualatin league matchups.

Swapped Nelson and Lakeridge to avoid Nelson-Sandy league matchup.

Class 5A

Autobids

NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Canby, La Salle Prep, Hood River Valley

Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, North Eugene

Mid-Willamette (4): West Albany, Corvallis, Dallas, Silverton

Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Summit, Bend

At large (2)

Central

Putnam

Next five out: Mountain View, Churchill, Hillsboro, Crescent Valley, Eagle Point

The field

No. 16 North Eugene at No. 1 Wilsonville

No. 9 Hood River Valley at No. 8 West Albany

No. 12 Bend at No. 5 La Salle Prep

No. 13 Central at No. 4 Ridgeview

No. 14 Dallas at No. 3 Canby

No. 11 Silverton at No. 6 Summit

No. 10 Corvallis at No. 7 Crater

No. 15 Putnam at No. 2 Thurston

Moved West Albany from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.

Swapped Putnam and North Eugene to avoid Putnam-Wilsonville and North Eugene-Thurston league matchups.

Swapped Corvallis and Hood River Valley to avoid Corvallis-West Albany league matchup.

Class 4A

Autobids (2 per league)

Cowapa: Scappoose, St. Helens

Tri-Valley: The Dalles, Molalla

Oregon West: Newport, Philomath

Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Junction City

Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley

Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande

Play-in teams (third place + two at large)

Tillamook (Cowapa)

Gladstone (Tri-Valley)

Stayton (Oregon West)

Marshfield (Sky Em)

Phoenix (Skyline)

Baker (Greater Oregon)

North Bend

Estacada

Next five out: North Marion, Seaside, Cottage Grove, Cascade, Crook County

Play-in field

Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.

No. 8 Estacada at No. 1 North Bend

No. 7 Baker at No. 2 Tillamook

No. 6 Gladstone at No. 3 Marshfield

No. 5 Stayton at No. 4 Phoenix

Class 3A

Autobids

Special District 1 (3): Warrenton, Horizon Christian, Banks

Special District 2 (3): Burns, McLoughlin, Vale

Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Taft, Santiam Christian

Mountain Valley (2): Sisters, La Pine

Far West (2): South Umpqua, Glide

Southern Oregon (2): Cascade Christian, North Valley

At large (5)

Lakeview

Yamhill-Carlton

Creswell

Brookings-Harbor

Douglas

Next five out: Pleasant Hill, Umatilla, Joseph, Corbett, Valley Catholic

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic

No. 17 Brookings-Harbor at No. 16 Creswell

No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Sisters

No. 20 Banks at No. 13 Vale

No. 12 La Pine at No. 5 North Valley

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian

No. 18 Glide at No. 15 Yamhill-Carlton

No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 South Umpqua

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Warrenton

No. 19 Douglas at No. 14 Lakeview

No. 11 Horizon Christian at No. 6 Taft

Moved Burns from No. 11 to 8 as projected league champion.

Swapped McLoughlin and Santiam Christian to avoid McLoughlin-Burns league matchup.

Class 2A/1A

Autobids

Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa

Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, Country Christian

Special District 3 (3): Regis, Culver, Monroe

Special District 4 (2): Myrtle Point, Reedsport

Special District 5 (2): Umpqua Valley Christian, Lowell

Special District 6 (3): Lost River, Illinois Valley, Crosspoint Christian

Special District 7 (4): Irrigon, Union, Grant Union, Heppner

At large (4)

St. Paul

Portland Christian

Oakridge

Crosshill Christian

Next five out: Toledo, Gaston, Stanfield, Central Linn, Bandon

The field

No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian

No. 17 Portland Christian at No. 16 Lost River

No. 9 St. Paul at No. 8 Monroe

No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Myrtle Point

No. 21 Illinois Valley at No. 12 Regis

No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Clatskanie

No. 20 Grant Union at No. 13 Country Christian

No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa

No. 19 Crosshill Christian at No. 14 Union

No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Reedsport

No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 11 Irrigon

No. 10 Lowell at No. 7 Culver

No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Kennedy

No. 18 Oakridge at No. 15 Heppner