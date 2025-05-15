Rite Aid to close a dozen Oregon locations Published 1:06 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Pharmacy giant Rite Aid, which filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, says a dozen of its Oregon locations may be sold or close down.

The company is looking to sell off many of its stores as it looks to right itself after declaring bankruptcy twice in two years.

In 2023, the company shuttered stores in Wilsonville and Southwest Washington, but said Thursday that is considering closing as many as 115 stores across the country.

In Oregon, that includes stores in the Portland area, as well as central, eastern and southern Oregon.

Baker City , 1217 Campbell St.

, 1217 Campbell St. Bandon , 44 Michigan Ave. NE

, 44 Michigan Ave. NE Bend , 700 SE 3rd St.

, 700 SE 3rd St. Dallas , 178 W Ellendale Ave.

, 178 W Ellendale Ave. The Dalles , 1400 W 6th St.

, 1400 W 6th St. Hood River , 2049 W Cascade Ave.

, 2049 W Cascade Ave. Klamath Falls , 2521 S Sixth St.

, 2521 S Sixth St. Lincoln City , 4041 NW Logan Road

, 4041 NW Logan Road Portland , 514 NE 181st Ave.

, 514 NE 181st Ave. Seaside , 313 S Roosevelt Drive

, 313 S Roosevelt Drive Silverton , 626 McClaine St.

, 626 McClaine St. Ontario, 728 S West 4th Ave.

Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. runs more than 1,300 locations across the country — about half the number of locations it had a few years ago. About 50 of its stores are in Oregon.

This is the second time the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections in two years.

Like many pharmacies, the company has also faced mounting lawsuits over opioid prescriptions. The company settled a $30 million lawsuit with the state of West Virginia in 2023, after the state there alleged the company failed to monitor suspicious orders of painkillers at its locations, which exacerbated the ongoing opioid crisis.