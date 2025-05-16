Column: Brave to discuss politics with those you disagree Published 6:58 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Founded in 2017, a grassroots national organization called Braver Angels was established in order to strengthen our democracy by bringing people together from across the political spectrum. Driven by the premise that bridging the political divide is imperative if we are to move forward together in preserving our democracy, the mission is to understand the viewpoints of people we differ with, engage in activities that support finding common ground and working together, and support principles that bring us together rather than divide us.

By understanding each other beyond negative stereotypes, the mission of Braver Angels is to reduce the vitriol that poisons our civic culture that promotes an us-them mentality and negative interactions. It is apparent that the vitriol threatens our nation, our institutions, and self-governance. It is also apparent that our ability to come together for the preservation of our democracy is in crisis because the vilification of the “other” is now deeply rooted in our local, state and national government. Braver Angels is comprised of Republicans, Democrats and Independent leaning members.

In March of this year, a small group of people began a Central Oregon Braver Angels Alliance, which includes Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties. There was a desire and in some cases a pressing need, to organize a forum where people with differing political persuasions could be brought together to find each other as citizens; as people. While no single organization on its own can heal the political divide among us, Braver Angels of Central Oregon hopes to be part of renewing our civic engagement so that we can slow or stop coarse public debate, policy gridlock, mistrust, and the destruction of personal relationships. This will be an enormous task and it will take many of us who want the healing of our towns, state and nation to begin.

Through workshops, structured and moderated debates, discussions and leisure activities, Braver Angels refrains from giving feedback on how to think or say things differently. The idea is to not change someone’s mind, or reach centrist compromise, but to change how we think and respond to differing political views. Through activities-based methods, Braver Angels is about restoring trust and goodwill in our politics by being able to express our views freely and fully without fear. With honest, dignified and respectful dialogue, political common ground will be sought where it exists and celebrated.

If you would like to be part of repairing and rebuilding our communities through civic engagement, or want to learn more about Braver Angels, please go to BraverAngels.org. If you want more information on the local alliance, please email.

— Anne Wieman is ambassador and co-chair of Braver Angels of Central Oregon. She lives in Bend.