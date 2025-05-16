Deschutes County expands drop-off hours for hazardous waste Published 3:07 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

The Deschutes County Solid Waste Department is expanding its drop-off hours for household hazardous waste at Knott Landfill in Bend.

Household hazardous waste items can not be dropped off at the landfill between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. free of charge every Friday and Saturday. Collection was previously done just two weekends a month.

The waste will receive proper treatment and disposal. Deschutes County Solid Waste organizers say expanding the hours of collection will reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the landfill where it can seep into the ground and contaminate soil and groundwater.

The Solid Waste department highlights unfinished cans of paint and lithium-ion batteries as products that should not go into the normal trash. Both can be taken to Knott Landfill for safe disposal. Other acceptable items include cleaning compounds, pool/spa chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, fluorescent tubes/bulbs and propane tanks.

Business hazardous waste can also be collected for a fee. Businesses must register and qualify as a Very Small Quantity Generator. Fees are based on volume and type of material. More information on what can be brought to the landfill can be found on the Deschutes County Hazardous Waste Management page.