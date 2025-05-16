Guest column: Explore Oregon’s wild places on an Oregon Wild hike this summer Published 4:43 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

Standing at the base of a large, old-growth ponderosa pine along the Metolius River on a recent sunny day in May, I discussed the various unique adaptations of this charismatic tree that dominates the forested landscapes of Central Oregon. From the bright orange, thick puzzle-piece-like bark to self-pruning lower branches, ponderosa pine trees develop these adaptations as they age to survive the frequent natural wildfires characteristic of this area. It was easy to see the stark differences between these old trees and the young ponderosa near it that still has its lower branches and dark grey, thinner bark, making it much more susceptible to fire. Ponderosa pines provide a great example of how older, larger trees and forests are more resistant and resilient to wildfire.

Our group continued along the trail, passing early blooms of arrowleaf balsamroot, wild strawberry, and lupine. The forest around us shifted from ponderosa pine and incense cedar to giant Douglas fir and an understory of grand fir as the canyon narrowed and the trail hugged the streambank.

We stopped again to admire a spring gushing from the rocky hillside and pouring into the river — a waterfall that seemingly appears out of nowhere, but is connected to a massive aquifer below the central Cascades. The Metolius is fed by these underground springs that keep the river flows and temperatures remarkably stable year-round. As a result, the Metolius provides some of Oregon’s best cold-water native fish habitat and is more resilient to the impacts of drought and climate change than streams fed primarily by rain and snowmelt.

This is just an example of what you might learn on an Oregon Wild hike this summer.

Advocating for the wild

Oregon Wild is a statewide conservation organization working to protect and restore Oregon’s wildlands, wildlife, and waters. An important part of that work includes putting grassroots pressure on decision-makers to protect special wild places and ecologically vital habitats from environmental harm.

And what better way to advocate for a place than by first exploring, learning about, and falling in love with it? That is why Oregon Wild leads hikes all over the state to places we are currently working to protect.

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon Wild (then the Oregon Natural Resources Council) helped pass the Omnibus Oregon Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1988, which added Wild & Scenic River protections to several rivers across Oregon, including the Metolius, Deschutes, McKenzie, John Day, and Owyhee, among others. As a result of this monumental piece of legislation, the Metolius and other designated rivers would remain wild, free-flowing, and safeguarded from activities that would harm their natural, cultural, and recreational values.

Today, Oregon Wild is working to advance another historic Wild & Scenic Rivers bill, Senator Ron Wyden’s River Democracy Act, which would protect an additional 3,200 miles of streams across the state, including several within the Metolius River watershed.

Connecting people to nature

We stopped for lunch at the confluence of the Metolius River and Canyon Creek, one of the Metolius tributaries included in the River Democracy Act. Sitting above the swirling aqua blue waters, we discussed how the River Democracy Act would protect the water quality, native fish habitat, and recreational opportunities of this area.

Sparrows darted from tree to tree overhead, and an American dipper flitted by and landed on a rock in the river. We ate our lunch in the sun and admired the natural setting and rhythmic flows of the Metolius. Just downstream, an angler cast toward a waiting rainbow trout, its shadow visible through the deep, clear water.

Whether you want to learn about local ecology, how you can get involved to protect public lands and wildlife, or just connect with nature in Oregon’s wild landscapes, there is an Oregon Wild hike for you.

Join a hike near you

Upcoming Oregon Wild hikes include the following:

• June 13: Old Salmon River Trail in the Mount Hood National Forest

• June 14: Green Ridge Trail in the Deschutes National Forest near Camp Sherman

• June 18: Monument Peak in the Santiam State Forest

• July 19: Lookout Mountain in the Ochoco National Forest

Check out Oregon Wild’s hike schedule and register for an upcoming hike at oregonwild.org.