Spectators’ guide for Pole Pedal Paddle, Central Oregon’s signature multisport event Published 8:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle can be just as challenging logistically as it is physically for participants in Central Oregon’s signature multisport race.

For those looking to simply watch the event, the logistics can also be difficult. Where and when should you be to catch a glimpse of your friends or loved ones skiing, biking, paddling and/or running?

Where does the course go?

The 47th edition of the Pole Pedal Paddle is set for Saturday, and competitors and spectators alike should plan ahead.

The PPP includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, paddling and running on a course from Mt. Bachelor ski area to Bend.

The course is the same as last year, with the finish line again set for Riverbend Park in Bend’s Old Mill District. The finish area will include an awards ceremony, food vendors and a beer garden. It will also provide ample viewing of paddlers on the river and sprinters finishing the race.

The PPP stages include an alpine ski down the intermediate Leeway run at Mt. Bachelor, a 3.7-mile nordic ski, a 20-mile bike ride from Bachelor to Bend, a 5.2-mile run along the Deschutes River, a 1.5-mile paddle on the river and the finishing sprint of .41 miles.

The vast majority of participants compete as teams, with a different team member racing each stage.

Plan your route

Planning transportation is crucial, as only pairs of competitors are given a credential to drive back down Century Drive to Bend after the ski legs. Members of teams must drive back to Bend from Bachelor through Sunriver.

So if you plan on watching any of the alpine or nordic legs of the race at Bachelor, be prepared to drive back into Bend the long way through Sunriver.

Where to watch the PPP in Bend

For those who simply want to watch the race in town, the transitions are the best areas. These locations are where you can watch elite athletes make lightning-fast gear and clothing changes with the help of their dedicated support crews.

The bike-to-run transition at the Athletic Club of Bend is a good spot. The elite athletes start the race at Bachelor at 9:15 a.m. and usually arrive at the athletic club on their bikes around 9:45 a.m. or so.

If you’re looking to watch friends and family in other non-elite and team categories, it’s a good idea to know their start time and how fast they expect to complete each leg. There are 20 different start waves at Bachelor of individuals, pairs or teams, running from 9:15 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

The run-to-paddle transition at Riverbend Park is another ideal spot for spectating, but expect security to prevent onlookers from entering the boat area. (Some of those sleek kayaks are expensive!)

The paddle-to-sprint transition is located across the river at Farewell Bend Park.

Spectators can also walk along the paved paths through the Old Mill District to view paddlers and sprinters, but they should make sure to stay off the race course.

Finally, the finish line, also at Riverbend Park, is the perfect spot to watch participants finish and to celebrate the Central Oregon outdoor sports lifestyle, which the PPP is all about.

The first elite racers are expected to finish at about 11 a.m.

The PPP is the biggest fundraiser for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, a nonprofit that serves youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.

For more information, visit pppbend.com or mbsef.org.