Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Dorothy E. Arnett McClaflin Fischer was born on July 22, 1925, in LaCombe, Alberta, Canada to Roaul and Clara Arnett. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was 12 years old. In 1946 she met and married Warren Duane McClaflin. Together they had three children: Cheryl, Donnie and Larry. After 25 years of marriage, Duane suddenly passed, leaving Dorothy bereaved. Later she married Don Fischer. They were happily married for 50 years when Don passed in 2023.

Dorothy’s life long, unshakable faith in Jesus Christ defined her life and blessed many. She was a prayer warrior, she prayed continuously for the salvation of her family. Her prayers helped bring many family members to faith in Christ and will bring more. Her prayers will be sorely missed.

Dorothy began attending Redmond Free Methodist Church, now Mountain View Fellowship, in 1968 and was a contributing member for over 50 years. She served tirelessly as long as she was able.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Arnett, her three children, Cheryl Hart, Donnie McClaflin and Larry McClaflin, along with her stepdaughter, Dawn Reddy and her daughter-in-law, Jonell. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and lots of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Sheldon Arnett, John Arnett, Shirley Mcdonald, and Dick Arnett. Also, her grandson Craig Purcell, great granddaughter Berlin Sutphin, son-in-law, John Hart, daughter-in-law, Terri McClaflin, and stepson, Rick Fischer.

The family takes comfort in knowing that she stands before God healthy and happy. She ran the race, and she finished well. And God said, “well done my good and faithful servant”.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Mountain View Fellowship, Redmond, Oregon. Lunch will follow.