Lawrence Cameron Kimmel

Published 6:30 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Lawrence “Larry” Cameron Kimmel passed away peacefully at home on April 4, 2025, from complications of cancer. Larry was lovingly adopted by Ray and Fran Kimmel nine days after birth on his “gotcha” day. His stories of childhood with his three siblings in Spokane, Washington and summers at Diamond Lake included at least three that mentioned setting the garage or backyard on fire. He enjoyed growing up in Spokane and stayed put for college at Gonzaga. In his senior year, he bought a six-pack of Lucky Lager for his little sister’s dorm mate, not knowing that would be the first step towards 53 years of marriage to the love of his life, Katie.

Larry and Katie eventually moved to Bend, their home for 50 years. Larry made his mark on the city-league softball and basketball scenes, earning the nickname “Catfish” and finding lifelong friends who are more like chosen family. Larry and Katie created a fun-filled and joyful environment for their kids in Bend. Building a pool in the backyard in the late ‘80’s meant their house became the setting for pool parties, diving contests, and neighborhood barbecues. When the police were called to late-night parties, they were first given an invitation to join before the (very loud) music was turned down because everyone was welcome. The only unwanted guest in the pool was a friend’s potbellied pig named Bacon.

Larry loved hard and loved everyone. He never met a stranger and could get someone’s life story before they were done checking him out at the grocery store. And then he would remember that story for good, just like he could remember phone numbers from the past seven decades, rarely saving an actual contact in his phone.

Larry lived a full life and recalled no regrets at its end. He was a born salesman and natural businessman in his career. Outside of that, he was a pilot, a coach, a children’s book author, the best card-writer, really good at sports, really bad at whispering, a lifelong community volunteer, a video poker aficionado, a golfer and fisherman, a highly invested Gonzaga fan, a skilled short-order cook, king of the one-liners, and the best damn husband, father, brother, uncle, godfather, friend, and Gonzo around. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Ray, his mother, Frances, and his sister Jean Busan. He is survived by his wife, Katie, his siblings George (Kathy) Kimmel, and Margaret (Larry) Melampy, his children Amy (Jeremy), Andy (Val), and Molly (Ryan), and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and stand-in grandchildren. Late in life, Larry connected with his biological family who welcomed him with open arms. He will be missed by his sisters Kay Smalley and Susie Gilbey and will finally get to meet his brother Jack Norton on the other side.

When the kids were little, Larry created a “giving box” to collect spare change. The proceeds were distributed to each family member’s favorite charity at the end of the year. To honor Larry, turn on your favorite music (too loud), raise a glass, and give to a cause of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held at Aspen Hall on Sunday, June 15 from 1 – 4 pm