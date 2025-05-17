Tower Theatre hosts The War & Treaty Published 3:45 pm Saturday, May 17, 2025

As I write this, The War & Treaty’s concert on Thursday at the Tower Theatre is not yet sold out.

That’s surprising, in my opinion. Because this rootsy blues, soul and gospel band — fronted by husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter — is pretty irresistible. They are a magnetic live act, thanks to their off-the-charts charisma and their engrossing, open-hearted songs. Last time I saw them, I felt like I was at a church service, ready to fill out the “Contact Me” card in the back of the pew in front of me.

Plus, Central Oregonians have already had a chance to see them (and fall for them) a handful of times. The War & Treaty has opened for John Legend at Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater, and it has played the Big Ponderoo festival in Sisters and FairWell Festival in Redmond. At each of those stops, hundreds if not thousands of locals got to see the Trotters do their thing.

Meanwhile, the Tower Theatre is a special place to see a show, but it’s not exactly huge. It holds somewhere between 400 and 500 people and seems like a place The War & Treaty can fill without much trouble.

Ultimately, they probably will. Maybe they already have by the time you read this. But if not, I’d grab tickets while you still can, if I were you.

The War & Treaty, with Madeline Edwards: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, $59-$79, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.