Volunteer program may enlist carcass haulers, range riders to prevent wolf depredation Published 5:45 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 1

If hauling cattle carcasses and overnight range riding sound appealing, one area non-profit may have a volunteer project that fits the bill.

Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and rehabilitation center based in Bend, is in the early stages of setting up a volunteer-based project designed to prevent wolf depredation in Central Oregon.

Volunteer work could include range riding to look for signs of wolf activity, even under the cover of darkness when wolves tend to be actively hunting. Range riders use hazing techniques to deter wolves from entering cattle pastures.

Volunteers may also be asked to set up light and sound deterrents, triggered by the approach of predators. Fence repair and construction is another possibility.

Other labor intensive work could include removing a deceased cow from a field as these can attract wolves if left unattended.

Project funding needed

Sally Compton, executive director for Think Wild, says planning for the volunteer project has started, but funding work is still ahead.

“We are testing it out and seeing where we can help best,” Compton said. “We’re excited to be able to help in the way of providing volunteer support and coordination and whatever else is needed to help the effort.”

Incidents of depredation are still rare in Central Oregon as wolf packs have only recently established themselves in the area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed a calf-kill in March. In January, a 9-month old calf was injured by a wolf.

Local groups interested in protecting wolves and livestock are taking early measures to ensure that the number of depredation cases remains low.

In addition to Think Wild’s project plans, Deschutes County has set up a committee that helps gather funds from the state to compensate ranchers when depredation occurs. The committee also helps secure grants that pay for range riders and other non-lethal deterrents.

Also new to the area is the so-called Wolf Welcome Committee, a Sisters-based organization that offers education and advocacy work to promote tolerance of wolves.

Wolf numbers growing

Wolves began appearing on the Central Oregon landscape earlier this decade. The resident wolf population increased from 14 wolves in 2023 to 15 last year. The tally includes seven from the Warm Springs pack, five from the Metolius pack and three from the Upper Deschutes pack.

Across Oregon, wolf numbers were up in December compared to the year before, rising from 178 to 204.

Collaboration between livestock producers and conservation groups to prevent depredation incidents has been tested in other communities around the Pacific Northwest.

Conservation Northwest, a Seattle-based nonprofit, has been running a range rider project in Washington for more than a decade, in collaboration with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Volunteer range riders are also active in parts of eastern Oregon.

Think Wild has little experience in recruiting range riders but the non-profit already has a robust program for volunteers on other projects. Its volunteers have worked on beaver habitat projects, nest box and perch construction, wildlife transport, animal care and other tasks.

Public interest in volunteering

Think Wild’s plan to work directly with livestock producers will be done in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Aaron Bott, a wolf biologist with ODFW, says he is contacted frequently by members of the public requesting information on how they can help mitigate conflicts between wolves and livestock producers.

“I get lots of emails and phone calls from people asking if they can be of service,” said Bott. “To try and channel some of those people productively, we asked Think Wild to create a volunteer program.”

Bott says his agency does have resources to assist producers but it’s also open to tapping into new opportunities.

“With so many potential volunteers, we figured it couldn’t hurt to expand our resources,” he said.

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang, a member of the committee that oversees compensation to ranchers who experience livestock lost to depredation, says range riders are perhaps the most effective non-lethal depredation prevention method available.

He adds that the cost of hiring riders can be exorbitant. A volunteer crew could help reduce the financial burden.

“If volunteers can be effectively trained and integrated into the operation of one of our local ranches that has high wolf depredation risk, it could be a huge benefit to a rancher and to our community’s efforts to reduce livestock losses to wolves,” said Chang.

The rancher perspective

Ryan Kingsbury, ranch manager of McCormack Ranch in eastern Deschutes County, says picking up bone piles and carcasses would be helpful for ranchers. But he worries that politics may impede work.

“I know many ranchers are going to be hesitant to allow folks from these organizations onto their property, partly because of past affiliations and the fact that in general the wolf advocates are fighting against ranchers,” said Kingsbury.

Volunteers should not be deterred if, for example, a wolf needs to be legally removed, Kingsbury said.

He also worries about the safety of cattle and other wildlife if hazing is being done by volunteers without much experience.

“Sage grouse is a huge concern around our allotments as well as antelope,” he said. “We can’t be causing too much disturbance with everything else.”

Range riding will require synergy between ranchers and volunteers, said Kingsbury. They should be prepared for rough conditions and cold weather.

“They would need to be qualified in more ways than wanting the romance of being a range rider,” said Kingsbury.

“For me to be on board with this would have to be several conversations with ODFW and the range riders, before I was comfortable with the idea,” he said. “I think it’s good for everyone to talk together and see if a program can make sense or not.”