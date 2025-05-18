Emergency funding saves COCC arts grant Published 3:16 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

A $10,000 arts grant intended for Central Oregon Community College youth summer programs from the National Endowment for the Arts cancelled due to federal cuts, is being replaced by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation.

COCC’s program is one of 80 nationwide to receive this support. The funding will be used to develop and expand art-focused summer youth camps at COCC’s branch campuses, including offering camps for free or at reduced cost for rural families. The grant will allow kids aged 10 to 15 from Jefferson and Crook counties to attend a multi-day nature journaling and sketching camp in August.

Families can view camp options and register at cocc.edu/youth. Space is limited.

The grant complements a three-year, $30,000 grant from the Roundhouse Foundation in Sisters, which was awarded in 2024 to support rural students.

The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts and Helen Frankenthaler Foundation announced $800,000 in joint funding to fill in for canceled or delayed federal grants nationwide.