Column: See ‘truth’ from more than one perspective

Our view of events is our perspective. As much as we value our experiences and hold our viewpoints in high regard, perspective differs from truth.

Perspective is shaped by a lifetime of influences — experiences, education, training, family, friends, and the organizations we belong to. These factors color how we interpret what we see and hear. Perspectives aren’t inherently wrong — but they aren’t inherently right either. In today’s polarized, “no-gray-area” world, where nuance is often lost, this idea can be unsettling or outright rejected. Of course, my perspective is correct — what I see is what I see. But are you absolutely sure? We like to believe we wouldn’t deceive ourselves. And yet, we often do — unknowingly.

Try this: extend your arm, raise a finger, and align it with a distant object. Now close one eye, then the other. Notice how your finger shifts left or right depending on which eye is closed. Your eyes, just inches apart, see differently. So, which view is correct?

Neither. Both. That’s the point. It takes multiple viewpoints to approach the whole truth. Without both eyes open, you lose focus and depth perception—the ability to judge distance and spatial relationships is skewed. Everything flattens into a single plane. Truth becomes distorted, even as your perspective seems perfectly valid.

Perspective is not the whole truth. It’s a fragment of it. And if such a slight difference in viewpoint can shift what we see, imagine how much greater the distortion becomes when shaped by different life experiences, cultures, ideologies, and geographies. That’s why two people standing shoulder to shoulder can witness the same event — and come away with different interpretations.

Now consider the effect of ideology — a corrective or distorting lens we all possess. Ask yourself: Does your ideological lens help you see more clearly, or has it merely reshaped your version of the truth to make it more convenient? But the Truth is not about convenience.

If we claim to stand for truth — and we should — that means being willing to hear perspectives beyond our own, even when they challenge us. It also means others should be willing and eager to listen to ours. Truth is not found in a single view, but in the kaleidoscope of many. No perspective is inherently more valuable or “right” than another.

We must not bury history, suppress ideas, ban books, or restrict academic inquiry. These are not acts of truth-seeking — they are acts of fear. Instead, we should welcome diverse thought and experience in the shared pursuit of truth.

Just know that the truth will set you free. The alternative is censored, willful ignorance — and that is not freedom. And remember, it is impossible to plan a journey by looking back and wishing to reclaim your steps. It is difficult if you’re looking down watching every step, but entirely possible if you keep both eyes open, look forward, and seek others’ perspectives.

Let’s accept that our view is ours, and we need others to fully appreciate the truth that envelops us. Let’s plan our collective journey, appreciating where we have come from, acknowledging where we are, and setting a path to a better future.

— William Barron lives in Bend, blogs on simplebender.com, and is the author of “Joy in Alzheimer’s” and “Lap Around the Sun.”