Deschutes County Sheriff expelled from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association following dishonesty allegations Published 12:12 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp has been permanently expelled from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association’s board of directors, a unanimous decision prompted by revelations that he lied under oath about his educational history during criminal trials, the association’s executive director says.

“The sheriffs of Oregon do not condone dishonesty in our line of work. You have to be an honest individual to do our job; the citizens we serve expect that and deserve individuals in those positions to meet those expectations,” said Oregon State Sheriff’s Association executive director and former Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson. “There’s enough evidence for the District Attorney to put him on a Brady list and the sheriffs do not believe that is a representation that we want at the OSSA level.”

Last month, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office announced van der Kamp would no longer be permitted to testify in court due to his dishonesty, placing him on a Brady list — a designation for law enforcement officers with known credibility issues. The district attorney’s office also forwarded its findings to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which was already investigating van der Kamp for failing to disclose a termination from the La Mesa Police Department more than two decades ago, also for dishonesty.

The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association decision comes just days before the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is expected to decide whether to revoke van der Kamp’s law enforcement certifications. Van der Kamp said the timing prevented him from presenting a defense to the association’s board.

“Given the circumstances, I could not challenge it because of the pending stuff with DPSST … Everybody’s told me to let that process play out. I don’t want to do anything to ruin that, which is why I couldn’t speak at OSSA,” van der Kamp told The Bulletin. “I am disappointed in their timing, but they’re a great organization and I respect what they’re doing.”

Upon taking office, van der Kamp was automatically seated on the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association board, which includes all 36 Oregon county sheriffs. Svenson said the decision to expel a sitting sheriff was made with care and gravity. No other sheriff in living memory has been removed from the association, and it’s possible van der Kamp is the first since the association was founded in 1916, Svenson said.

Van der Kamp emphasized the expulsion from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association does not affect his duties in Deschutes County.

“It has nothing to do with my job, OK? It’s an association of sheriffs around the state. It has nothing to do with the service that we provide here in Deschutes County and has nothing to do with my job or the job that my teammates do. It’s a professional organization,” van der Kamp told The Bulletin. “That’s all it is, OK?”

Van der Kamp has said he will not decide whether to resign from his position as sheriff as late as July. He was elected in November and assumed office in January. If DPSST does not permanently revoke his credentials — a possible decision Thursday — he will have one year from assuming office to regain certification. Should he step down, the Deschutes County Commission would appoint an interim sheriff to serve until the 2027 election.