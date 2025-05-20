Published 6:30 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Dorothy Alice Dougherty

May 3, 2025

Dorothy Alice Dougherty passed away peacefully at her home on May 3, 2025 at the age of 87. She led a beautiful life bringing joy to all of those who knew her. Every day was brighter with her laughter, kindness, and funny stories. She will be deeply missed. Dorothy is proceeded in death by her husband Dick Dougherty. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Immink, Colleen Dougherty and Susan Gray, her grandchildren, Lauren Immink, Andrew Immink, Jack Gray, and Travis Gray. A Funeral will be held Saturday, June 21st, 11:00 AM at St. Edward the Martyr, in Sisters, OR. Celebration to follow at Awbrey Glen in Bend from 1:00 – 3:00 PM.

