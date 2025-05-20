Oregon Business & Industry looking for the coolest things made in Oregon Published 10:24 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The Oregon Business & Industry association is on the lookout for contestants in its Coolest Things Made in Oregon contest running now through July 10.

In partnership with Here is Oregon, the trade organization asks for votes on the coolest things manufactured in the state. Finalists will be chosen from a list of applicants nominated by the public. The community will then be asked to vote in a bracket-style tournament of four rounds of voting to produce a winner.

The window to nominate products will remain open until July 10. Finalists will be selected in September and the winner will be revealed at the organization’s annual event Oct. 22.

To nominate a business, go to the Coolest Thing Made in Oregon website.

Last year, Epic Aircraft from Bend was the winner.

Oregon’s manufacturing sector employs more than 200,000 people and contributes more than $36 billion annually to the state’s gross domestic product, according to a 2024 ECONorthwest report.

To qualify for the contest, products must be manufactured substantially within Oregon and be legal to buy in all 50 states. Anyone can nominate a product.