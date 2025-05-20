Proctor, Page have small leads in Redmond school board races Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

In the first flash of incomplete, unofficial election results released shortly after polls closed Tuesday, first-time candidate Ashley Proctor had a slim lead over incumbent Eric Lea, while incumbent Amanda Page led her challenger for Position 3.

As of 8:10 p.m., Proctor had 51.4 percent of the vote, while Lea was just about 200 votes behind with 48.4 percent. Page had secured 54 percent of the early returns, while Beget had secured 45.8 percent. Michael Summers ran unopposed for another seat.

All four candidates running for contested seats spoke positively about the upcoming bond work at Redmond High, to repair the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and the roof.

Lea, running for Position 1, said during an April forum that the financially sound decision would have been to close Redmond High, but as the community argued against it, he’s looking forward to the increased opportunities for students. He’s interested in making sure students focus on foundations.

Proctor, also running for Position 1, was interested in starting a community mentor program. She is a first-generation high school graduate.

She praised the science of reading curriculum, saying at the forum that it seems to be getting students on track.

Beget, running for Position 3, has seen the damage at Redmond High and made it clear at the forum that the repair work needs to happen “in the best way we can.” She wants to ensure educators imbue students with confidence.

Beget worried about the distractions in the classroom and said teachers should be equipped with classroom management skills. She wants to get the community more involved in the district.

Page, also running for Position 3, said students need to be safe and warm in their schools. She pointed out that teachers are passionate and hard-working, and that Redmond School District is doing well with career technical education. Page is also interested in closing the equity gap for students.