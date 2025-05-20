Redmond Police search for burglary suspect Published 5:17 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A burglary incident Tuesday morning closed parts of SW Canal Boulevard and placed schools in the Redmond area on secure status after police were unable to locate the suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Bend resident Tyler J. Kane.

When Redmond police arrived, they were under the belief Kane was inside the residence on the 1800 block of SW Canal Boulevard, however Kane was not located when the house was searched. Items were found to be missing, and Kane was involved in a domestic violence incident at that same address on Monday.

In addition to having an outstanding warrant, Kane is now wanted for alleged burglary, theft, harassment and coercion.

Police are asking residents of Bend and Redmond to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 if they have any additional information or know of Kane’s location.