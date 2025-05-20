Schneider and Jalo lead in park board races in Bend and Redmond Published 8:39 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Cary Schneider appears to be defeating his opponent, Austin Mazzolini, in the only contest race for the the Bend Metro Park & Recreation District board, according to early results from Tuesday’s special district election.

Schneider, the incumbent, had 77% of the vote in early returns. Nathan Hovekamp and Deb Schoen ran unopposed for two other seats, and were elected.

Schneider had also served on the park district budget committee.

Mazzolini had previous experience on a park district board in Texas.

In Redmond, Katie Jalo was leading David Cosper for the only contested seat on the Redmond Area Park & Recreation District board. As of 8:10 p.m., Jalo had secured 53.6 percent of the vote while Cosper had 46 percent. Mercedes Cook-Bostick and Kevin Scoggin ran unopposed and were elected.

Jalo is a loan servicing coordinator and has experience with Habitat for Humanity and as an AmeriCorps volunteer. Cosper has experience as a public works director in California.