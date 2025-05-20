Summit third as a team, Redmond’s Richardson fourth in 5A girls golf state championships Published 7:47 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Three Central Oregon teams finished in the top eight of the Class 5A girls golf state championships on Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.

Summit finished third with 742 strokes, Ridgeview placed fifth (820) and Bend High took eighth (860) in the two-day tournament.

Redmond’s Payton Richardson was the top individual from Central Oregon, placing fourth at 18-over par over the two days (83-79—162).

With four players in the top six, Wilsonville won the team state title with a 654. North Eugene was second (733) and Crescent Valley took fourth (781).

North Eugene’s Francesca Tomp won the individual state championship, finishing 5-over par (77-72—149). She won by three strokes over Wilsonville’s Evie Dunn, who finished second at 8-over (80-72—152).

Sophi Hasselblad led the way for Summit, placing eighth at 33-over (94-83—177). Her teammates Macy McAlister finished 11th (92-93—185), and Clare Crawley 15th (94-95—189).

Sarah Fretz led Ridgeview, carding a 96-95—191 to tie Summit’s Makenna Kemp (95-96—191) for 17th place.

Liliana Miller was the top golfer for Bend High, finishing 30th with a 208.

Summit finished second as a team in the 2024 state championship.

Crook County fifth in 4A/3A/2A/1A state championship

The Crook County girls golf team finished fifth as a team on Tuesday in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state championships at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

Salem Academy won the team state title with a two-day score of 654. St. Mary’s (Medford) was second with a 684, Scappoose finished third (729) and North Bend took fourth (730). Crook County finished with a 734.

Catlin Gabel’s Vishaka Priyan won the individual state title, finishing 6-under par (67-69—136). Priyan won by a whopping 11 strokes over second-place Chloe Johnston of Salem Academy, who finished 5-over (71-76—147).

Haylee Noland led the way for Crook County, finishing 11th at 28-over (81-89—170). The Cowgirls’ Sawyer McDonald placed 19th at 33-over (82-93—175).

Crook County finished second as a team in the 2024 state championship.

Trinity Lutheran finished 11th as a team on Tuesday, with a score of 795. Hallie Feeney led the Saints, finishing 36th at 44-over (92-94—186).