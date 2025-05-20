Summit boys golf’s state title streak ends at Class 5A championships in Woodburn as Storm fall to Corvallis Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

1 of 5

WOODBURN — The quest for a fourth-consecutive state team title that began in 2022 came to an end for the Summit boys golf team Tuesday evening at the Class 5A state tournament.

The Storm held a four-stroke lead after the first day of the 36-hole tournament at OGA Golf Course, but it was Corvallis that came roaring back on the second day of the tournament and put an end to Summit’s title streak.

The Spartans finished with a combined score of 626 (50-over par) and Summit finished second with 635 (59 over). La Salle Prep was third with 638 (62 over). Canby freshman Connor Holden won the individual title by shooting an even-par 144 to win by five strokes.

“It was not what we expected,” said Summit coach Andy Heinly. “Corvallis played great and we didn’t. Our guys struggled. Collectively, everyone didn’t do what they normally do. And that’s golf.”

Summit sophomore Bryden Ditty capped off his sophomore season with a second-place individual finish. After the first day, Ditty held a one-stroke lead over Holden, but on the second day, Holden shot 2-under par to pull away and claim the title.

After a rough start to the first round, Ditty birdied the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th holes to finish with a 149 (5 over) for the tournament.

“I’m happy and sad,” said Ditty. “With the seniors we had on the team I was really hoping to win one more state championship with them. Me being in the lead after the first day and then getting second — same with the team. If we won the tournament it would have been great, but second place is a great finishing spot.”

Junior Bryce Grieb, the champion of the Intermountain Conference golf season, finished tied for sixth after shooting 153 (9 over).

With Ditty and Grieb returning next season, Summit should once again field a strong team to potentially start another title streak.

“We will be OK,” Heinly said. “There are a lot of good young teams out here. Every year you know, you have to tee it up.”

Bend High senior Gustav Kristofferson tied for sixth place. Kristofferson is an exchange student from Sweden who got his first taste of high school state championship competition.

When he heads back home in a little over a month, he can boast that he was on the all-tournament team after shooting a 153 (9 over).

“I was expecting to play pretty good,” Kristofferson said. “I had played here twice before and both days I shot even. But I was nervous, there were a lot of people looking at you, but it was fun to go out there and try and focus on the game. I’m pretty happy with the results.”

The three Mountain View seniors that competed all finished within two strokes of one another. Grayson Moore finished 17th (159, +15), Brayden Kussman finished 18th (160, +16) and Brody Hansen finished tied for 19th (161, +17) to round out the Central Oregon golfers that finished in the top 20.

More boys state golf results

Crook County junior Brit Iverson finished tied for 10th place after shooting a 161 (+17) to help the Cowboys finish seventh at the 4A state championships at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River. Madras junior Tate Alier placed 21st.

At the 3A/2A/1A tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis, senior Jackson Carroll led the Trinity Lutheran team with a 26th-place finish after shooting 164 (+22).