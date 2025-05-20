Tomlin and Chadwick on track to win Bend-La pine school board seats Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Ross Tomlin and Kina Chadwick were defeating their opponents in the only two contested races for the Bend-La Pine Schools board in early election results Tuesday night.

Tomlin was leading Theo Wilhelm with 68% of the vote for the Zone 6 at-large seat, according to early results, while Chadwick was defeating Justin Van Patten with 71% of the vote for the Zone 7 at-large seat.

Three other seats were open, though those races were uncontested. Marcus LeGrand, Shirley Olson and Jennifer Lynch ran unopposed and were elected.

Tomlin, the incumbent, is a retired college president and wants to make sure students are engaged. He’s pleased with the curriculum the district is approving. He supports diversity, equity and inclusion policies and wants to focus on underserved students.

Tomlin is also interested in filling in achievement gaps. He said that technology use in schools is a complex problem that many school districts are dealing with.

Wilhelm is a classroom teacher and believes the board is missing that voice. He’s a proponent of building community in the classroom, and said that is the key to ensuring kids are in school.

“I certainly feel that every student has a right to see themselves in their education,” Wilhelm said at an April forum event ahead of the election.

Regarding the district’s funding levels, he said the district should make the most of the funding that’s already there. Wilhelm also emphasized that technology in the classroom is a tool.

Chadwick, also an incumbent, was clear that students should be able to attend school as “completely, fully who they are,” she said at the forum.

Chadwick said that the district should slow down on iPad use in schools and that they may have contributed to behavioral problems.

Van Patten is a general contractor in Bend. He’s interested in advocating for teachers and staff, academic excellence and bringing in community voices. He has been a board member for The Giving Plate for six years.