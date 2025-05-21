Caves come alive with music at upcoming piano concert Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Pianist Paula Dreyer has performed beyond the bounds of concert halls with moonlit cross-country ski concerts at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park and Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center.

On Sunday, she plays at the lava caves at Juniper Preserve as part of the Piano Flow Live series, where the cave entrance is shaped like a natural dome, positioned to echo the sound of the keys back to the audience.

Spectators may sit in the chairs arranged near the piano, but are also welcome to listen to the concert via wireless headphones, available for an additional purchase. The flexibility offered by the wireless headphones is one of Dreyer’s favorite aspects of the concert setting, as it increases accessibility, making it a comfortable experience for everyone, from children to people with limited mobility.

“If you’re in a more traditional setting, kids might feel like they’re not allowed to move around or make any noise. Some people might feel kind of stiff, almost like you feel like you can’t breathe or move, because you might bother somebody. In this one, you really can just go with whatever your body is feeling like it needs to do,” Dreyer said.

Attendees may listen to the concert while venturing into the depths of the candlelit caves (those interested in doing so are encouraged to come prepared with extra layers and a headlamp). Or they may get up and dance, or wander around with their kids.

Dreyer said one of her friends loves going to the shows, as it’s one of the few times she’s able to relax with her young children, disconnect and lean fully into the present moment.

The pianist also intentionally selects material based on the surrounding environment. Whereas the ski concerts involved music related to winter, the stars or snow, the cave concert is similarly reflective of the natural landscape.

Music meets art

Dreyer will play alongside artist Paula Alan Bennett of Sisters as he creates a visual piece of art live during the concert. Bennett is known for a knit watercolor style, a technique that imitates the texture of knitted fabrics and works with stars and natural elements, a style that Dreyer said resonates well with her music.

“I think it’s really unique to be able to watch a piece of art be created right in front of your face,” she said. “You see a blank canvas and watch all the brush strokes and then by the end of the show, there’s this completed piece. It’s really special to see that come to life.”

Often, spectators will purchase the artwork created live at Dreyer’s concerts on the spot, as it encapsulates the memory created at the show, she said.

Piano Live Flow events pair elements of nature with music and candlelight for lasting memories, Dreyer said.

“My favorite thing is to make people feel like they are connected,” she said. “They’re having this intimate experience, but in the same way, it’s also a shared experience with everyone else around them.”

Upcoming concert season

Dreyer’s upcoming concert season involves shows nestled amongst animals and on farms across Central Oregon. Upcoming events in the Piano Live Flow series include an alpaca piano picnic at Flying Dutchman Alpacas and concerts at Maragas Winery, Tumalo Lavender Farm, Smith Rock State Park and Healing Reins Equine Assisted Services.

While playing at a past retreat at Healing Reins, Dreyer said she was blown away by the reaction of the horses, who were attentive and entranced by her performance. It created a moving experience for all in attendance.

“We can all feel kind of disconnected and get into our day-to-day, go-go-go type of vibe, so I love the feeling of people showing up and feeling present and relaxed. They can just breathe and awaken themselves to the present moment,” Dreyer said.

If You Go

What: Piano Flow Live Cave Concert

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Juniper Preserve, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend

Cost: $40 adults or $50 with headset. $20 children, or $25 with headset.

Contact: pauladreyer.com