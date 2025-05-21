Go! & Do: Bend-area things to do for May 22-28 Published 11:23 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Thursday 5/22

“Coming Down the Mountain” — A Poetry Reading: Gary Lark captures Oregon’s essence through poetry of land and people; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; dpl.libnet.info or 541-617-7050.

Watercolor Magic: Explore watercolor techniques and control, perfect for all experience levels; 10:30 a.m.-noon; free, registration required; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; dpl.libnet.info or 541-312-1070.

Friday 5/23

Fourth Friday Artwalk: Meet artists and enjoy beautiful art, good company, music, demonstrations, plus sponsor food venues for during and following the artwalk; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Sisters Oregon, 222 West Hood Ave., Sisters; sistersartsassociation.org or 541-719-8581.

Sunday 5/25

Glass Open Studio: Come back and use tools to practice what you learned; 1-4 p.m.; $30, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIYcave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite 150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Tuesday 5/27

Self-Portraits and Landscapes — Bringing the Personal into Nature Writing: Writer Liza Birnbaum lead the group to examine their own connections with the natural world and walk away from this workshop with new writing and inspiration moving forward; 4-6:30 p.m.; $10; Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture, 68467 Three Creek Road, Sisters; roundhousefoundation.org or 541-904-0700.

Wednesday 5/28

Art with a Splash of Science — Art thru Observation: Sign your child up for a class full of creativity and fun with Let’s Paint, complete with painting and art activities; 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Theater & Dance

Thursday 5/22

Grease: Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through; 7:30 p.m.; $55, $51 students and seniors; Cascades Theatrical Co., 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Saturday 5/24

Oregon Ballet Theatre 2: Oregon Ballet Theatre’s second company, OBT2, will perform; 2 p.m.; $14 (plus $6 historic preservation fee); Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Sunday 5/25

Tuesday 5/27

Bend Ecstatic Dance: A weekly journey into free-form movement with music curation, a no-booze and no-shoes venue, no experience required, no dance instructions given; 7:45-10 p.m.; $15-$25; Boys and Girls Club of Bend, 500 NW Wall St., Bend; ecstaticbend.com or 541-639-9695.

Wednesday 5/28

Argentine Tango Classes and Social Dancing: A tango 101 lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a Practica 7:15-9:30 p.m., suitable for brand-new beginners and dancers with experience wanting to practice fundamentals; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5-$10; first lesson free; Sons of Norway Hall, 549 NW Harmon Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/tangoinbend or 901-550-5671.

Comedy

Friday 5/23

Comedy Night: Watch local comedians perform, happy hour starting at 6 p.m.; 7-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; Hosmer Bar in the Waypoint Hotel, 1415 NE Third St., Bend; hosmerbar.com.

Saturday 5/24

The Roundabouts Improv Comedy: The improv troupe will perform; 7 p.m.; $15 online; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Volcano — A Science Comedy Show By Ben Miller: The NYC-based scientist turned comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $30 online; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.

Monday 5/26

Beertown Comedy Open Mic: free to watch, free to perform, sign-ups at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m.; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beertowncomedy.com or 541-388-8331.

Open Mic: Sign up at 6:30 p.m., all performance types and ages are welcome to attend and perform, eligible to audition for future Bend Comedy show, five minutes spoken or two songs of stage time; 7-9 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-633-7821.

Books

Thursday 5/22

“A Wolf Called Fire” by Rosanne Parry: The Portland-based author will discuss her new book; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Unit #110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.

Tuesday 5/27

Think Wild Story Time: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special storytime about wildlife conservation; 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Wednesday 5/28

Author! Author! — Willy Vlautin: The author from Reno, Nevada will talk books; 7 p.m.; $35 online; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Let’s Read — Fire In Paradise: Citizens4Community and Sisters Festival of Books will discuss the book set around one of the most destructive American wildfires in a century; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration required; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Sports & Outdoors

Thursday 5/22

Bird Walk: Join Aaron Jenkins for a spring bird walk at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 8-11 a.m.; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jason Grant for a restoration tour of Ochoco Preserve; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Ochoco Preserve, near Prineville, Prineville; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Friday 5/23

30th Anniversary History Wander: Join Rika Ayotte and Carol Wall for a 30th anniversary history wander at Camp Polk Meadow Preserve; 10 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, Cemetery Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Bird Walk: Join Amy Sanchez for a bird walk at Paulina Creek Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Paulina Creek Preserve, near La Pine, La Pine; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Native Bee Walk: Join Michele Sims for a native bee walk at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunset Yoga at Smith Rock: Move, breathe and connect in one of Oregon’s most beautiful locations, stay after for a N/A drink and community connection, all levels welcome; 6:30-8 p.m.; $26, includes outdoor yoga mat, yoga props, one N/A beverage.; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.

Saturday 5/24

Central Oregon Badminton: All levels are welcome from beginner to experienced, instruction, racquets, birdies provided; 6-8 p.m.; $10 children under 13 free; Bend Hoops, 1307 NE First St., Bend.

Wildflower Hike: Join Melinda Walker for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9-11:30 a.m.; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Sunday 5/25

Backpacking Food Workshop: Learn how to make lightweight, nutritious and delicious backpacking meals, tailored to your taste; 9-10:30 a.m.; $42, includes three take-home backpacking meals; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-382-4080.

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk: Join two local herbalists for a guided riverside walk, the group will identify local medicinal and edible plants, sip tea made from findings and explore how to connect more deeply with the land; 4-5:30 p.m.; $35, sliding scale system for folks in need; Sawyer Park, O.B. Riley Road, Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Sunriver Pétanque Club: Play the French game with a welcoming group; 1-3 p.m.; free; Mary McCallum Park, Deschutes Road, Sunriver; sunriverpetanque.org or 503-201-5939.

Monday 5/26

Wildflower Hike: Join Carol Moorehead for a spring wildflower hike at Whychus Canyon Preserve; 9 a.m.-noon; free, registration is required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Tuesday 5/27

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park: Weekly restorative yoga class at Drake Park with Do Yoga Outside, all levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come; 5-6 p.m.; donation based, reservations required; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Wednesday 5/28

Plant Hike: Join Tom Wainwright for a spring plant hike at the Metolius Preserve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free, registration is required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.

Kids & Family

Saturday 5/24

Ninja Night at Free Spirit: Every Saturday, kids ages 6 to 13 can enjoy three hours of ninja fun while parents take a well-deserved night off; 5:30 p.m.; Free Spirit Yoga Ninja Play, 320150 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; facebook.com/events/482239764566870.

Storytime with Sloth: There will be books, songs and coloring time, all ages welcome; 10-11 a.m.; free; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Wednesday 5/28

Lectures & Classes

Thursday 5/22

Central Oregon PubTalk On the Road: Join for this month’s PubTalk On the Road, hear from local companies and business leaders from Madras; 4:30-7 p.m.; $32-$48 online; Initiative Brewing the Fortress, 715 SW Fourth St., Madras; edcoinfo.com or 458-800-4414.

Engage Deschutes — Politics Social Club: Get involved locally and meet others making positive change in Deschutes County; 6-8 p.m.; free; Unofficial Logging Co., 910 NW Harriman St., Suite #100, Bend; representdeschutes.com or 510-761-5230.

Sewing 101 — Intro to Sewing Machines: The primary focus of this class is to learn how to set up the sewing machine for your project; 6-8 p.m.; $129, 20% discount for DIY Cave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Suite #150, Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Spring Tinkergarten: Tinkergarten offers outdoor, play-based classes for children aged 18 months to 8 years, accompanied by a caregiver, children (explorers) lead the way, caregivers (guides) observe or play; 11 a.m.-noon; $65 any three classes, drop-ins available; Tumalo State Park, 64120 O. B. Riley Road, Bend; lovinlifeoutside.com or 541-213-5504.

Stories of Wool and Place with Jeanne Carver: Jeanne Carver of Imperial Stock Ranch will talk about the cutting-edge of American wool today and her mission to achieve high quality products while caring for the High Desert landscape; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; $5, members receive a 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Saturday 5/24

Sound Bath Journey: Step into the present moment with gentle breathwork and guided meditation and then settle in for a soothing sound bath; noon-1:15 p.m.; $35; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org.

Sunday 5/25

Sound Bath & Reiki: A self-care experience, wear comfy clothing, bring a mat, pillow, and blanket and soak in the sounds and vibrations of the crystal bowls, flute, and chimes, all are welcome; 6-7:15 p.m.; $15-$25 sliding scale; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; unitycentraloregon.org or 541-388-1569.

Monday 5/26

Bend Zen Meditation Group: Develop your practice with Bend Zen on Monday evenings, two 25-minute sits, walking meditation and a member-led dharma discussion; 6:45-8:30 p.m.; free; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; bendzen.net.

Tuesday 5/27

Big Red and Other Historic Preservation Tales of Bend: Hear the dramatic tale of Bend’s Crane Shed, nicknamed “Big Red,” as well as other stories of historic buildings saved and lost to Bend’s past; 7 p.m.; $5 online; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; etix.com or 541-382-5174.

Blacksmith Open Forge: Develop the skills you learned in the blacksmithing classes you have taken and begin forging steel in true maker fashion; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $99, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Wood Lathe Turning 102 — Introduction to Bowls: This class takes your wood turning skills to the next level by building on techniques and practices Introduction to Word Turning class; 6-9 p.m.; $179, 20% discount for DIYcave members; DIY Cave, 444 SE Ninth St., Bend; diycave.com or 541-388-2283.

Wednesday 5/28

Living Well with Chronic Conditions: A six-session, evidence-based workshop for those with chronic or limiting health conditions and caregivers, learn self-management techniques to better handle daily challenges and improve well-being; 1-3:30 p.m.; free; Council on Aging Senior Services Center, 1036 NE Fifth St., Bend; compasshp.org or 541-678-5483.

Oregon Friendly Driver Community Class: A free course to learn how to navigate the road with people walking, rolling and biking; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Library — Brooks Community Room, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.

Food & Drinks

Thursday 5/22

Central Oregon PubTalk On the Road: Join for this month’s PubTalk On the Road, hear from local companies and business leaders from Madras; 4:30-7 p.m.; $32-$48 online; Initiative Brewing the Fortress, 715 SW Fourth St., Madras; initiativebrew.com or 458-800-4414.

Community Pint & Game Night: Each Thursday in May go to Ale Apothecary to learn and play a new card game, meet new people and raise funds for local foster kids, with every pint sold supporting CASA; 4-7 p.m.; free; The Ale Apothecary, 30 SW Century Drive, Suite #140, Bend; facebook.com/share/1LseYcJVSb.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.

Head Games Trivia Night: free, multi-media trivia every Thursday; 7-9 p.m.; free; Wonderland Chicken @ Worthy Brewing, 806 NW Brooks St., Bend; worthybrewing.com or 541-678-6268.

Italian Wine Seminar: Taste five wines, guided by a Dalla Terra specialist, focusing on smaller, family-owned wineries, reservations required; 5:30-7 p.m.; $30 ($20 for Wine Club Members); Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Thursday Night Trivia: Play Useless Knowledge Bowl trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bridge99brewery or 541-280-1690.

Trivia Thursdays with QuizHead Games: Trivia Thursdays at Ponch’s Place, play with friends and family; 6-8 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Yappy Hour: Sip cocktails, treat your pup; featuring drink specials, free pup cups and a dog park full of wagging tails; 3-5:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

Friday 5/23

Bend Brews & Beyond Welcome Party: Arthur Buezo and That 90s Band will perform; 5 p.m.; entry with proof of tickets to BB&B; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Blind Pinot Noir Tasting Experience: Learn the basics of blind tasting with their winery ambassador, and put your skills to the test with a fun challenge of guessing what you’re sipping as you enjoy a surprise selection of four Pinot noirs; 2-3:30 p.m.; $25, club members and owners receive discounts on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: Enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with additional by-the-glass bubbles and small bites to accompany.; 2-9 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Saturday 5/24

Bend Brews & Beyond: Featuring 50-plus Oregon breweries including — for the first time ever — every locally owned Central Oregon fermented beverage maker plus a dozen non-alcoholic producers; noon-8 p.m.; $30 online, 21+; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendbrewsandbeyond.com.

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: Enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with additional by-the-glass bubbles and small bites to accompany.; 2-9 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Introduction to Wine Tasting Experience: Educational wine seminar of how to professionally taste wine based on its components including a guided five wine flight that has been curated to emphasize a different component of wine tasting; 4-5:30 p.m.; $50, owners and club members receive a discount on tickets; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Memorial Day Weekend at Maragas Winery: Wine, beer, food and music event; 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.

Sippin’ for Street Dogs: Adoptable pups from Street Dog Hero and discounted cocktails at the available; 2-5 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits, 19330 Pinehurst Road, Bend; craterlakespirits.com or 541-318-0200.

West Coast Premier Tournaments Weekend: Enjoy beer and food from the food trucks; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.

Wine Workshop Series — WestHaven: Wine educational classes with tastings; 6-7 p.m.; $25, refunded with 2 bottle purchase; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way, Bend; exploretock.com or 541-728-0753.

Sunday 5/25

Bend Brews & Beyond: Featuring 50-plus Oregon breweries including — for the first time ever — every locally-owned Central Oregon fermented beverage maker plus a dozen non-alcoholic producers; noon-8 p.m.; $30 online, 21+; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; bendbrewsandbeyond.com.

Champagne Bubble Bar Weekend: Enjoy a curated flight of three Champagnes along with additional by-the-glass bubbles and small bites to accompany.; 2-9 p.m.; free, price varies by purchase; Viaggio Wine Merchant, 210 SW Century Drive, Suite 160, Bend; viaggiowine.com or 541-299-5060.

Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ: Enjoy a classic pig roast featuring traditional BBQ sides, paired with craft beers, wines and live music.; 2-5 p.m.; $45; Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 541-593-1000.

Plant Sale: Buy garden starts chosen for Central Oregon’s short growing season and grown organically in the Worthy greenhouse: greens, vegetable, herbs and flowers; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; bit.ly or 541-639-4776.

Scrabble Club: Play Scrabble every Sunday; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, 252 W. Hood Ave., Sisters; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.

Spring Chef’s Pairings Experience: Exclusive wine and culinary journey where you’ll indulge in a curated five-wine flight alongside three food pairings and a dessert course created by our chef; 4-5:30 p.m.; $75, owners and club members receive $5 off their ticket cost; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 NW Wall St., Bend; exploretock.com or 541-306-6000.

Trivia: free to play and prizes to win; noon-2 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Monday 5/26

Bottles & Boards: Bring your favorite game or borrow one; 2-9 p.m.; free; Bend Wine Bar & Winery Tasting Room, 550 SW Industrial Way #149, Bend; bendwinebar.com.

Trivia Night: free trivia hosted by Quiz Head Games every Monday, with prizes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Greg’s Grill, 395 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; gregsgrill.com.

Tuesday 5/27

Friends & Family Night: Fundraiser evenings target opportunities that bring our pubs, properties, employees and nonprofit organizations together, 50% of the evening’s total dine-in sales are donated to the beneficiary; 5-10 p.m.; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Locals’ Day: Every Tuesday enjoy $4 beer, seltzer and cider, plus $1 off wine; noon-9 p.m.; free; Bevel Craft Brewing, 911 SE Armour Road, Bend; bevelbeer.com or 541-972-3835.

May Green Drinks with High Desert Food & Farm Alliance: Celebrate 10 Years of HDFFA’s Grow & Give Program; 5-7 p.m.; free; Well Rooted Produce, 20377 Swalley Road, Bend; envirocenter.org.

Wednesday 5/28

Bend Farmers Market: Shop from local growers, makers and vendors; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Brooks Alley, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; bendfarmersmarket.com.

Bingo Wednesdays: Play with friends and family; 5-7 p.m.; free; Ponch’s Place, 62889 NE Oxford Ct., Bend; ponchsplace.com or 541-236-5426.

Happy Hour: $2 off glasses of wine for Happy Hour; 3-5 p.m.; free; Willamette Valley Vineyards, 916 Wall St., Bend; wvv.com or 541-306-6000.