Jefferson County Library bond measure fails Published 7:36 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

A $20.4 million bond measure that would have funded expansion of the Jefferson County Library has failed in Tuesday’s special district election.

The measure received a no vote from 56.9% of voters, according to preliminary election results Tuesday evening.

The bond would have expanded the footprint of the library, more than tripling its square footage and expanding the services it offers, creating separate child, teen and adult sections and private meeting rooms.

The expansion has been in the works for almost a decade. The library district board set aside funds and has spent nearly $1 million in library funds, community donations and grants to begin preparing for it.

The bond measure would have raised taxes by 56 cents per $1,000 in property value. For a $400,000 home (about average for Jefferson County), the bond would cost about $224 a year when fully executed.