Letters to editor: Forest bill, genocide, election results

Bill would have negative effect on local forests

I write you to draw attention to a bill that threatens our public forests.

The Fix Our Forests Act is progressing through Congress, and despite its proponents’ claims, science shows that it will likely result in increased and more severe wildfires and polluted drinking water.

I recently attended a town hall where I brought these concerns to Senator Merkley and Rep. Bynum. It was encouraging to hear the senator and congresswoman discuss this threat with the focus it warrants, though I continue to fear the destruction this bill would enable.

This bill represents the Trump Administration and Congress’ efforts to increase industrial logging on public lands by removing scientific review, public input, and environmental protections that exist to protect communities like ours from corporate greed. Trump’s logging executive order aims to expand commercial logging by sacrificing 60% of our national forests. This bill would strip the public’s ability to review such logging projects and has already passed the House of Representatives and is in danger of being passed by the Senate.

I hope senators Merkley and Wyden stand for our public lands and reject the Fix Our Forests Act.

Joel Belli

Sisters

Hypocrisy on genocide

Donald Trump is allowing white refugees from South Africa; because he is claiming, without any evidence, that there is a white genocide in South Africa.

Meanwhile, our nation is sending weapons to Israel; a nation that many organizations and several countries have given strong evidence that they are committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. The hypocrisy could not be more blatant.

Michael McGinnis

Madras

Witness results of 2024 election

There’s common ground for those who voted for, or against, Donald Trump to be President of the United States again. First, we all agree he won the election.

Second, Kamala Harris didn’t whine and lie to the American people she won. Third, since it was a free democratic election, the American people will get the government they deserve.

For citizens disappointed a majority of voters chose as their leader a demagogue who believes the rule of law doesn’t apply to him, your duty now is to bear witness to the consequences. And remember. For history’s sake.

Stay awake as the herd nods off, avoiding evidence of an insurrection that happened before their very eyes. Observe the idiot wind blowing constantly from the mouths of Trump-pets pretending traitors are patriots. Don’t fall for false equivalencies, like convincing you their retribution is the same as real justice.

Stop thinking about King Trump. Entertainment is his game. He distracts while performing his con. He knows what he’s doing. Don’t waste time convincing those who’ve slid into self-delusion. Mark Twain was right when he observed: “It is easier to fool a man, than to convince him he has been fooled.”

James Tweed

Bend