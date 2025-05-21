Madras aquatic center measure fails in election Published 7:22 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

The two ballot measures that would have funded operations of the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District have failed for a second time.

The measures would have dissolved and restructured the district, creating a permanent tax rate for the district of $1.1984 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The MACRD presented two plans for the future of the $30 million dollar facility built in 2008, depending on the outcome of the election.

Since the measure did not pass, the plan outlines layoffs beginning June 14, as well as the end of MAC open swim hours.

It also outlines a plan to assess the ability to operate the aquatic center with the minimum functionality to keep it from falling apart. The MACRD plans to prepare for school hour needs with the remaining staff, and will assess other closures and changes during budget and board meetings in the coming months.