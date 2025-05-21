Political social clubs, history pub talks and other events this week in Central Oregon Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 21, 2025

There are talks and classes encompassing a wide range of subjects this week in Central Oregon.

Talk local politics with fellow community members and elected representatives, take a walk along the Deschutes River with two herbalists or learn about Bend’s historic buildings.

Engage Deschutes — Politics Social Club

Community members will get a chance to chat with local politicians who have run or are running for office. Ask questions, learn from experience and get inspired.

This is intended to be a free-flowing conversation with friends over beers — no stuffy presentations. Connect with people who are actively making a difference in your community.

Thursday 6-8 p.m.; free; Unofficial Logging Co., 910 NW Harriman St., Suite #100, Bend; representdeschutes.com or 510-761-5230.

Riverbank Remedies — A Guided Herbal Plant Walk

Sarah Olson and Leah Marsan, herbalists at The People’s Apothecary, will lead an hour walk along the Deschutes River, while identifying medicinal and edible plants native to Central Oregon. After the walk, there will be an optional half-hour to share a cup of tea made from a plant found during the walk.​

Sunday 4-5:30 p.m.; $35, sliding scale system for folks in need; Sawyer Park, O.B. Riley Road, Bend; forestwisecollective.com or 541-728-2368.

Big Red and Other Historic Preservation Tales of Bend

Hear the dramatic tale of Bend’s Crane Shed, nicknamed “Big Red,” as well as other stories of historic buildings saved and lost to Bend’s past. Kelly Cannon-Miller, executive director of Deschutes Historical Museum, will discuss how to make a difference in the life of a historic building during National Historic Preservation Month.

Tuesday 7 p.m.; $5 online; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Think Wild Story Time

Calling all Madras residents with kiddos: Think Wild is visiting from Bend to share a special children’s storytime about wildlife conservation. If you can’t make it this week, keep an eye out for their visits once a month at the Jefferson County Library’s Tuesday storytimes.

Tuesday 10-11 a.m.; free; Jefferson County Library, 134 SE E St., Madras; jcld.org or 541-475-3351.

Weekly Yoga at Drake Park

Join for a 60-minute, donation-based yoga class at Drake Park every week through the summer. All levels and experiences are both welcomed and encouraged to come. This is a slow flow with the intention of connecting with yourself, nature and community. Reservations are required.

Tuesday 5-6 p.m.; Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend; DoYogaOutside.as.me.

Art with a Splash of Science — Art thru Observation

Let’s Paint is hosting Wednesday classes during the school year at Sarah’s home studio, with painting and art activities.

Wednesday 1:15-4:15 p.m.; $45; Sarah’s Home Studio, 63320 NE Stonewood Drive, Bend; letspaintclasses.art or 541-480-7491.

Oregon Friendly Driver Community Class

Join for a community class focused on promoting safe and courteous driving practices around people walking, biking and rolling. This event is perfect for all drivers who are looking to brush up on their skills.

Wednesday noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Library — Brooks Community Room, 507 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org.

Ian Haupt: 541-617-7821 or ian.haupt@bendbulletin.com.